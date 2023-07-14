Best Exoprimal graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are the most popular video cards from Nvidia's last generation of GPUs. They offer top-notch 1080p performance with ray tracing and temporal upscaling technologies. Moreover, an affordable price tag makes these cards two of the best options for playing the latest AAA titles. Thus, it's no surprise that these GPUs can easily handle Exoprimal without presenting major performance issues.

However, it is worth noting that the latest third-person shooter from Capcom comes with a ton of graphics settings that can make fine-tuning the best options for Nvidia's RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti very difficult. Thankfully, this article will list the best graphics settings to use in Exoprimal when it's running on either GPU for a flawless 60 FPS experience.

Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 3060

Nvidia's RTX 3060 can easily handle this shooter at FHD with the ultra settings applied and a couple of tweaks here and there. It is recommended gamers set FSR to Ultra Quality to avoid any framerate drops below 60.

The best Exoprimal graphics settings for this 60-class card are as follows:

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness:

Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Maximum frame rate: No limit

No limit Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Model rendering: Ultra

Ultra Effect rendering: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: Off

Off Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 3060 Ti

This card is considerably faster than its slower non-Ti variant. Thus, gamers can expect to run this game at the highest settings at 1080p without relying on any upscaling feature.

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness:

Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Maximum frame rate: No limit

No limit Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Model rendering: Ultra

Ultra Effect rendering: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: Off

Off Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off

Off Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

Exoprimal isn't the most demanding game released so far this year. Therefore, gamers with the RTX 3060 and its Ti counterpart won't have any problems playing Exoprimal with the above settings applied at FHD resolutions.