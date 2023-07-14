Best Exoprimal graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are the most popular video cards from Nvidia's last generation of GPUs. They offer top-notch 1080p performance with ray tracing and temporal upscaling technologies. Moreover, an affordable price tag makes these cards two of the best options for playing the latest AAA titles. Thus, it's no surprise that these GPUs can easily handle Exoprimal without presenting major performance issues.
However, it is worth noting that the latest third-person shooter from Capcom comes with a ton of graphics settings that can make fine-tuning the best options for Nvidia's RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti very difficult. Thankfully, this article will list the best graphics settings to use in Exoprimal when it's running on either GPU for a flawless 60 FPS experience.
Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 3060
Nvidia's RTX 3060 can easily handle this shooter at FHD with the ultra settings applied and a couple of tweaks here and there. It is recommended gamers set FSR to Ultra Quality to avoid any framerate drops below 60.
The best Exoprimal graphics settings for this 60-class card are as follows:
Display settings
- Output device: Display1
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- V-Sync: Off
- Display area: As per your preference
- Brightness:
- Maximum brightness: 100
- Minimum brightness: 0
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR maximum brightness: Off
- HDR brightness: Off
Quality
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Maximum frame rate: No limit
- Texture quality: Ultra
- Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Model rendering: Ultra
- Effect rendering: Ultra
- Anti-aliasing: On
- Motion blur rendering: Off
- Reflection quality: On
- Global illumination quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Ultra Quality
- Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off
- Display frame rate: As per your preference
Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 3060 Ti
This card is considerably faster than its slower non-Ti variant. Thus, gamers can expect to run this game at the highest settings at 1080p without relying on any upscaling feature.
Display settings
- Output device: Display1
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- V-Sync: Off
- Display area: As per your preference
- Brightness:
- Maximum brightness: 100
- Minimum brightness: 0
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR maximum brightness: Off
- HDR brightness: Off
Quality
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Maximum frame rate: No limit
- Texture quality: Ultra
- Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Model rendering: Ultra
- Effect rendering: Ultra
- Anti-aliasing: On
- Motion blur rendering: Off
- Reflection quality: On
- Global illumination quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off
- Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off
- Display frame rate: As per your preference
Exoprimal isn't the most demanding game released so far this year. Therefore, gamers with the RTX 3060 and its Ti counterpart won't have any problems playing Exoprimal with the above settings applied at FHD resolutions.