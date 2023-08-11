Tech YouTubers have been the go-to destination for anyone who is not tech-savvy but wants to do their diligence before picking up the latest gadget. The tech space has been dominated by YouTubers like Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), Arun Maini (MrWhoseTheBoss), Michael Fisher (MrMobile), Linus Sebastian (Linus Tech Tips), and more for a long time. However, there are several female tech YouTubers who are shoulder-to-shoulder with these giant names in the industry.

Not only are they as proficient in their tech knowledge as their male counterparts, but they also influence the purchase decisions of millions worldwide. From Justine Ezarik of Pittsburgh to Pratima Adhikari of Nepal, here are some of the best female tech YouTubers you should follow immediately.

Here are some top female tech YouTubers you should follow in 2023

10) Justine Ezarik

iJustine, or Justine Ezarik is, without a doubt, the most popular female YouTuber of all time. Such is the extent of her channel's popularity that iJustine has become more of a noun than her own name. She started her channel in 2006 and has posted over 2.3K videos so far. During this period, she has amassed over seven million subscribers and garnered more than a billion views.

She posts videos about various gadgets, apps, games, and more. Although she is inclined towards Apple products, iJustine is impartial in her reviews. The YouTuber is known for detailed, in-depth reviews of everything tech from iPhone 14 series and M2 MacBook Air reviews to 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Rat and cat tech.

9) Becca Farsace

Becca Farsace is not a YouTuber per se, but she features in some of the most in-depth videos on the YouTube channel of The Verge. She is associated as a Senior Video Producer there, and the host of the YouTube series Full Frame.

Becca has a personal channel where she vlogs and posts about her favorite tech. She has around 12K subscribers and over 200k views on her channel. Becca Farsace is known for her in-depth and detailed insights into various gadgets, including earbuds, iPhones, Pixels, and Cameras.

8) Thao Huynh

Unlike other tech YouTubers, Thao Hyunh started her journey differently. Her first-ever online post was a video titled "How I Cured My Eczema." She posted the video, intending to put out the remedy and be done with it. However, the overwhelming response compelled her to continue posting, and later, she found her passion for technology as well.

Today she continues posting on varied topics, from wellness to the latest tech updates and reviews. Her channel @Thao has around 340K subscribers and 281 videos. She has amassed over 45 million views and posts new videos every week. Her latest video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 review has touched around 80K views in five days.

7) Hayleigh Chamberlain

Hayleigh Chamberlain goes by Hayls World on YouTube. The content creator has posted 332 videos, which have compiled 145 million views on her channel, and has also gathered 1.6 million subscribers so far. If you follow tech YouTube, chances are high that you have seen her aesthetically pleasing and colorful thumbnails at least once on your feed.

Hayleigh posts everything related to smartphones and gadgets. She is known for her listicle-style videos and top tips and tricks for various smartphones and wearables.

She also posts customization and setup videos, best apps, best hacks, and other helpful content on her channel. If you have just purchased a new device and need to know what settings to change or how to set it up, head to the Hayls World channel.

6) Mary Bautista

Mary Bautista is one of the most popular tech YouTubers and enjoys a celebrity status in the Philippines, where she is from. A 2021 study by iPrice revealed that despite being ranked fifth in most videos uploaded, Mary had the highest subscribers and view counts amongst mobile tech vloggers in the Philippines.

At the time of writing this article, Mary has around two million followers and has posted 695 videos. Additionally, she has garnered around 225 million views from the videos uploaded.

She mainly posts tech reviews and lifestyle vlogs on her channel. Her last few videos on the channel, including OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, have gathered nearly 100K views in just weeks of posting.

5) Sara Dietschy

Sara Dietschy is another popular YouTuber known for her creative videos and insightful take on technology. She is a YouTuber and content creator from Dallas, Texas, who shot to fame after a video titled "How To Casey Neistat a Vlog" was posted in 2016. She got a shout-out from Neistat himself and went from 4,000 subscribers to 40,000 subscribers overnight.

Today she hosts the popular podcast That Creative Life featuring fellow YouTubers and also posts tech reviews, life updates, vlogs, etc., on her self-titled YouTube channel. Her channel has around 928K subscribers and 102 million views from just 698 videos. Her last video about being invited to LTX Expo by Linus Tech Tips has already gained 110K in two days.

4) TechMe0ut

TechMe0ut is one of YouTube's most successful and best consumer tech channels. The famous YouTuber has been around for 11 years but has not revealed her name publicly. She goes by TechMe0ut on YouTube and has around 400K subs with over 35 million views from 678 videos.

The channel is relatable to users worldwide because of the tech consumer perspective. For the consumer in the true sense, the YouTuber posts everything from reviews and unboxings to app recommendations and vlogs.

3) Erica Griffin

Erica Green, or the Technology Nerd as she calls herself in her channel's About section, has been around for the longest period. If you go to her videos tab and check out the oldest video link, you will be bombarded with a slew of Tamagochi content dated 14 years ago.

She then pivoted to the tech genre with the Verizon iPhone 4 unboxing two years later, while still posting life vlogs and Tamagochi content.

Today her channel has 875K subs and has earned 166 million views from 701 videos. She takes pride in her insanely in-depth reviews and technology videos. Erica posts content about smartphones, gaming consoles, and more on her channel. She has currently stopped posting on her channel after becoming a mother but is quite active on social media platforms.

2) Krystal Lora

Krystal Lora is a YouTuber with a self-titled channel that started just five years old. She started her tech YouTube journey with an iPhone X unboxing and reaction video.

Her initial few videos were centered around iPhone X, but since then, she has evolved into a technology enthusiast creating content around tech reviews, comparisons, first impressions, and unboxing.

Her channel, @thekrystallora, has 330K subscribers and 29 million views from 218 videos. She expanded her horizon from iPhone X to electric cars, lifestyle vlogs, the latest iPads, Android flagships, laptops, wearables, and more.

1) Pratima Adhikari

Pratima Adhikari is not an individual YouTuber but a video presenter and Editor-in-Chief at GadgetByte. She is the face of the GadgetByte channel, considering her face is on every video's thumbnail. Pratima is known for reviewing a wide range of primarily smartphones, laptops, and wearables.

She covers the entire spectrum, from affordable gadgets to premium flagship devices on the channel. If you want to keep a tab on the cheap, the expensive, and everything in between, she is the YouTuber to follow. She also has a personal YouTube channel, where she posts tech Shorts and personal vlogs.

These are the best female tech YouTubers in the business who create and put out well-thought and detailed tech videos for the benefit of the average tech consumer. Thanks to the simplified yet insightful content, they are very relatable for many.