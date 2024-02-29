Best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings for PS5

The best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings on the PS5 ensure the best experience this title can offer on the console. The game offers better graphics and slightly improved mechanics compared to older titles in the franchise, but the basics remain the same.

You get a bunch of customizable gameplay and camera settings that allow you to tailor the experience to your liking. Besides this, you also get the Graphics and Performance modes that you can use to alter between 30 and 60 FPS.

The game is optimized well on the PS5. You don't need to spend hours in the Settings menu trying to get a decent experience. However, with this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings guide, you can ensure the title looks and plays as well as it can on your system.

Recommended Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings for the PlayStation 5

The best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings for Camera (Image via Square Enix)

The stock Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings work pretty well for the Gameplay and Camera sections. Although we recommend changing any setting that you are not a fan of, sticking to what the game comes with out of the box won't deliver a bad experience.

The best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings to use are as follows:

Gameplay

Difficulty: Normal

Normal Combat style: Active

Active Cursor position: Out of battle: Forget

Forget Cursor position: In battle: Forget

Forget Commands menu character: Out of battle: Remember

Remember Issuing commands: Commands menu

Commands menu Party member info display: Standard

Standard Swap guard and command shortcuts buttons: Disabled

Disabled Combo targeting: Fixed

Fixed Combat controls guide display: Display

Display Minimap: Dynamic

Dynamic World navigation display: Tracker

Tracker Overworld minimap display area: 1

1 Location navigation display: Minimap\

Minimap\ Minimap display area : 2

: 2 Midgar navigational display: Tracker

Tracker Subtitles: Dialogue and speaker name

Dialogue and speaker name Chat log: Dialogue and speaker name

Dialogue and speaker name Terrain action guide: Off

Off Trigger effect function: 3

3 Motion sensor function: On

On Completed assignment guidance: Yes

Camera

Camera distance: Out of battle: 1

1 Camera distance: In battle: 1

1 Camera repositioning: Off

Off Attacked target correction: On

On Camera slope angle: On

On Camera pullback: On

On Post-action refocus: On

On Responsiveness: 3

3 Horizontal camera controls: Normal

Normal Vertical camera controls: Normal

Normal Camera view: Ally commands: Non-active characters

Non-active characters Lock-on controls: Thumbstick camera controls

Thumbstick camera controls Lock-on switch: Direction input

Direction input Screen shake: On

Graphics

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looks fantastic with the Graphics mode applied (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth isn't a fast-paced game. Hence, we recommend sticking to the Graphics preset to ensure the maximum visual quality on the Sony's PlayStation 5. 30 FPS works well for the game without major performance flaws. The detailed settings list is as follows:

Optimization : Graphics

: Graphics Brightness: 5

5 HDR luminance: 4

Language text and audio

Text and subtitles: English

English Voice-over: English

Audio and vibration

Master volume: 10

10 Music volume: 7

7 SFX volume: 10

10 Speech volume: 10

10 Song volume: 10

10 Transmission dialogue playback device: Standard speakers

Standard speakers Vibration: On

On Vibration: Cutscenes: 10

10 Vibration: Combat: 10

10 Vibration: Exploring: 10

10 Vibration: Menu screens: 10

10 Vibration: Minigames: 10

Overall, the game has been designed to run well on the PlayStation 5. With the above Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings list applied, you can get a superb experience in the title.

