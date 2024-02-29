Best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings for PS5

The best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings on the PS5 ensure the best experience this title can offer on the console. The game offers better graphics and slightly improved mechanics compared to older titles in the franchise, but the basics remain the same.
You get a bunch of customizable gameplay and camera settings that allow you to tailor the experience to your liking. Besides this, you also get the Graphics and Performance modes that you can use to alter between 30 and 60 FPS.
The game is optimized well on the PS5. You don't need to spend hours in the Settings menu trying to get a decent experience. However, with this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings guide, you can ensure the title looks and plays as well as it can on your system.
Recommended Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings for the PlayStation 5
The stock Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings work pretty well for the Gameplay and Camera sections. Although we recommend changing any setting that you are not a fan of, sticking to what the game comes with out of the box won't deliver a bad experience.
The best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings to use are as follows:
Gameplay
- Difficulty: Normal
- Combat style: Active
- Cursor position: Out of battle: Forget
- Cursor position: In battle: Forget
- Commands menu character: Out of battle: Remember
- Issuing commands: Commands menu
- Party member info display: Standard
- Swap guard and command shortcuts buttons: Disabled
- Combo targeting: Fixed
- Combat controls guide display: Display
- Minimap: Dynamic
- World navigation display: Tracker
- Overworld minimap display area: 1
- Location navigation display: Minimap\
- Minimap display area: 2
- Midgar navigational display: Tracker
- Subtitles: Dialogue and speaker name
- Chat log: Dialogue and speaker name
- Terrain action guide: Off
- Trigger effect function: 3
- Motion sensor function: On
- Completed assignment guidance: Yes
Camera
- Camera distance: Out of battle: 1
- Camera distance: In battle: 1
- Camera repositioning: Off
- Attacked target correction: On
- Camera slope angle: On
- Camera pullback: On
- Post-action refocus: On
- Responsiveness: 3
- Horizontal camera controls: Normal
- Vertical camera controls: Normal
- Camera view: Ally commands: Non-active characters
- Lock-on controls: Thumbstick camera controls
- Lock-on switch: Direction input
- Screen shake: On
Graphics
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth isn't a fast-paced game. Hence, we recommend sticking to the Graphics preset to ensure the maximum visual quality on the Sony's PlayStation 5. 30 FPS works well for the game without major performance flaws. The detailed settings list is as follows:
- Optimization: Graphics
- Brightness: 5
- HDR luminance: 4
Language text and audio
- Text and subtitles: English
- Voice-over: English
Audio and vibration
- Master volume: 10
- Music volume: 7
- SFX volume: 10
- Speech volume: 10
- Song volume: 10
- Transmission dialogue playback device: Standard speakers
- Vibration: On
- Vibration: Cutscenes: 10
- Vibration: Combat: 10
- Vibration: Exploring: 10
- Vibration: Menu screens: 10
- Vibration: Minigames: 10
Overall, the game has been designed to run well on the PlayStation 5. With the above Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings list applied, you can get a superb experience in the title.
Check out Sportskeeda's other Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings you need to change || Best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings || Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth turn-based?