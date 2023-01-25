Best Forspoken graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

The popular AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is one of the two GPUs launched as part of the RDNA 3-based lineup. Although this card is much slower than its elder sibling, the RX 7900 XTX, it's available at a far better price.

Arriving as part of the latest lineup of GPUs, it's no wonder that this card can run the latest video games without a hiccup, and Forspoken is no exception to this rule. Despite being a poorly optimized title, the 7900 XT can handle the game fairly well.

Like most video games, Forspoken comes with several customization settings that can be fine-tuned for optimal performance, but this can be a difficult task at times. In this guide, we have listed the best settings for the RX 7900 XT video card. When paired with a fairly powerful CPU, these settings will be optimal for playing Forspoken at 4K resolution.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is one of the best GPUs for Forspoken

With the 7900 XT being one of the most powerful GPUs today, it can easily run Square Enix's latest action RPG while using some of the highest settings available. However, a few FPS-tanking settings will need to be cranked down to maintain a stable framerate. The best Forspoken settings for this GPU are listed below.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RX 7900 XT at the highest quality

Display

Resolution : Set it to 3840x2160.

: Set it to 3840x2160. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On.

On. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: On.

On. Nvidia DLSS: Off.

Off. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High.

High. Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

High. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Standard.

Standard. Shadow Quality : High.

: High. Ray Traced Shadows: On.

On. Ambient Occlusion: Standard.

Standard. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

Buy the RX 7900 XT from Amazon (for the US and internationally)

While these settings will give them a smooth 30 FPS, gamers may wish to scale above that point and try for 120 FPS to fully utilize high refresh rate panels. It's worth noting that the 7900 XT wasn't exactly built for high-resolution and high refresh rate gaming, which is why players will have to reduce the resolution down to 1440p.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RX 7900 XT at a high framerate

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440.

: Set it to 2560x1440. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On.

On. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-High

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Balanced.

Balanced. Nvidia DLSS: Off.

Off. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High.

High. Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Standard. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Standard.

Standard. Shadow Quality : Standard.

: Standard. Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Off. Ambient Occlusion: Standard.

Standard. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

In general, the 7900 XT is a powerful card, which is why gamers should have no trouble slashing through monsters in Forspoken with this GPU.

Hassan Mujtaba @hms1193



RX 7900 XT vs 4070 Ti🟢



Comes after 4070 Ti launch, AMD calls XT the fastest graphics card under $900 US Interesting new comparison slide via PCWorld:RX 7900 XT vs 4070 Ti🟢Comes after 4070 Ti launch, AMD calls XT the fastest graphics card under $900 US Interesting new comparison slide via PCWorld:🔴RX 7900 XT vs 4070 Ti🟢Comes after 4070 Ti launch, AMD calls XT the fastest graphics card under $900 US https://t.co/FlOQxCeNXL

It should be noted that enabling ray tracing in the game will negatively affect the framerate by a significant margin. If you're satisfied with 30 FPS gaming, you should keep RT turned off. With the settings listed above, Square Enix's action RPG should run quite well on most systems with the RX 7900 XT.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Poll : 0 votes