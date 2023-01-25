Forspoken is the latest AAA game on the market, and gamers who own an RTX 4090 are in for a treat. It is not cross-gen and has been exclusively launched on PlayStation 5 and PC. Thus, it can fully utilize the power of these platforms.

The game packs fantastic visuals that take the experience to the next level. Thus, the developers recommend at least an RX 5500 XT or a GTX 1060 to play it in the lowest settings at 1080p. So it is no wonder cards like the 4090 are not overkill for the title.

Forspoken packs multiple video settings that can make choosing the perfect settings a bit of a chore for some gamers. Thus, this guide has compiled the best settings to play the game at a decent framerate without noticeable frame drops and upscaling technologies.

Forspoken at 4K is a breeze with the RTX 4090

The RTX 4090 can easily handle Forspoken in the highest settings without any upscaling. The card shows off its true rasterization prowess in the title.

The game is poorly optimized, according to many reports. Multiple experts have slammed the developers for suggesting an RTX 3070 in the recommended system requirements list.

However, gamers with the current-gen flagship from Nvidia need not worry about these problems.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 4090 at the highest quality

Display

Resolution : Set it to 3840x2160.

: Set it to 3840x2160. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On.

On. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Off. Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High.

High. Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

High. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: High.

High. Shadow Quality : High.

: High. Ray Traced Shadows: On.

On. Ambient Occlusion: High.

High. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : On.

: On. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

As evident from the list above, RTX 4090 can easily handle the game in the highest settings without significant issues; however, gamers who want to play the game at high refresh rates should consider fine-tuning their settings according to the list below.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 4090 at the highest framerates

Display

Resolution : Set it to 3840x2160.

: Set it to 3840x2160. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On.

On. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Off. Nvidia DLSS: Quality.

Quality. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High.

High. Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

High. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: High.

High. Shadow Quality : High.

: High. Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Off. Ambient Occlusion: High.

High. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : On.

: On. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

Overall, RTX 4090 is a true beast and can easily handle Forspoken without major issues. Gamers can crank up the settings to the maximum and still play the title at over 60 FPS.

