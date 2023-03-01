The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super were launched as high-end flagship video cards in the Turing lineup. Although they have been massively outperformed by the RTX 30 series and now the RTX 40 series GPUs, they continue to be solid options for gaming.

Fortnite is a competitive title with versatile graphics settings. It can even run on some of the weakest cards on the market, like the GTX 1630. Thus, it is no wonder that the 2080 and 2080 Super can handle the game like a champion.

This guide lists the best graphics settings for the 2080 and 2080 Super that will help gamers get a ton of FPS in the battle royale from Epic Games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are quite capable cards for Fortnite

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are almost as powerful as the RTX 3070 from the last gen. Coupled with upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS, these GPUs can be formidable contenders for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

The best graphics settings for both GPUs are listed below.

Best RTX 2080 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1080p FHD

At 1080p, the following settings work best for the RTX 2080 in Fortnite:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high-resolution textures: On

On High-resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 2080 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

The RTX 2080 is very capable of running Fortnite at 1440p. The following settings are gamers' best bet:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high-resolution textures: On

On High-resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 2080 Super graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1080p FHD

The RTX 2080 Super can deliver sky-high framerates in FHD with the following settings applied:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: Epic

Epic Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Epic

Epic Textures: High

High Auto download high-resolution textures: On

On High-resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: Epic

Epic Post processing: Epic

Epic Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 2080 Super graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

Fortnite Chapter 4 can be particularly demanding at 1440p. However, the following settings work like a charm for the 2080 Super:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high-resolution textures: On

On High-resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Overall, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are adept cards for playing games like Fortnite at high framerates. The GPUs will remain relevant for quite some time to come.

