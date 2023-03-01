Create

Best Fortnite Chapter 4 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super in 2023

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Mar 01, 2023 10:09 IST
The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are solid cards for Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda)

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super were launched as high-end flagship video cards in the Turing lineup. Although they have been massively outperformed by the RTX 30 series and now the RTX 40 series GPUs, they continue to be solid options for gaming.

Fortnite is a competitive title with versatile graphics settings. It can even run on some of the weakest cards on the market, like the GTX 1630. Thus, it is no wonder that the 2080 and 2080 Super can handle the game like a champion.

This guide lists the best graphics settings for the 2080 and 2080 Super that will help gamers get a ton of FPS in the battle royale from Epic Games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are quite capable cards for Fortnite

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are almost as powerful as the RTX 3070 from the last gen. Coupled with upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS, these GPUs can be formidable contenders for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

The best graphics settings for both GPUs are listed below.

Best RTX 2080 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1080p FHD

At 1080p, the following settings work best for the RTX 2080 in Fortnite:

Display

  • Window mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Frame rate limit: Unlimited
  • Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

  • Brightness: As per preference
  • User Interface contrast: As per preference
  • Color blind mode: As per preference
  • Color blind strength: As per preference
  • Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

  • Quality presets: High
  • Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS
  • Nvidia DLSS: Quality
  • 3D resolution: 66%
  • Dynamic 3D resolution: Off
  • Nanite virtualized geometry: Off
  • Virtual shadows: High
  • Global illumination: Lumen High
  • Reflections: Lumen High
  • View distance: Far
  • Textures: High
  • Auto download high-resolution textures: On
  • High-resolution texture reminders: On
  • Effects: High
  • Post processing: High
  • Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

  • Show FPS: As per preference
  • Use GPU crash debugging: Off
  • Latency markers: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 2080 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

The RTX 2080 is very capable of running Fortnite at 1440p. The following settings are gamers' best bet:

Display

  • Window mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Frame rate limit: Unlimited
  • Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

  • Brightness: As per preference
  • User Interface contrast: As per preference
  • Color blind mode: As per preference
  • Color blind strength: As per preference
  • Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

  • Quality presets: High
  • Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS
  • Nvidia DLSS: Quality
  • 3D resolution: 66%
  • Dynamic 3D resolution: Off
  • Nanite virtualized geometry: Off
  • Virtual shadows: High
  • Global illumination: Lumen High
  • Reflections: Lumen High
  • View distance: Far
  • Textures: High
  • Auto download high-resolution textures: On
  • High-resolution texture reminders: On
  • Effects: High
  • Post processing: High
  • Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

  • Show FPS: As per preference
  • Use GPU crash debugging: Off
  • Latency markers: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 2080 Super graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1080p FHD

The RTX 2080 Super can deliver sky-high framerates in FHD with the following settings applied:

Display

  • Window mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Frame rate limit: Unlimited
  • Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

  • Brightness: As per preference
  • User Interface contrast: As per preference
  • Color blind mode: As per preference
  • Color blind strength: As per preference
  • Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

  • Quality presets: Custom
  • Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS
  • Nvidia DLSS: Quality
  • 3D resolution: 66%
  • Dynamic 3D resolution: Off
  • Nanite virtualized geometry: Off
  • Virtual shadows: Epic
  • Global illumination: Lumen High
  • Reflections: Lumen High
  • View distance: Epic
  • Textures: High
  • Auto download high-resolution textures: On
  • High-resolution texture reminders: On
  • Effects: Epic
  • Post processing: Epic
  • Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

  • Show FPS: As per preference
  • Use GPU crash debugging: Off
  • Latency markers: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 2080 Super graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

Fortnite Chapter 4 can be particularly demanding at 1440p. However, the following settings work like a charm for the 2080 Super:

Display

  • Window mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Frame rate limit: Unlimited
  • Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

  • Brightness: As per preference
  • User Interface contrast: As per preference
  • Color blind mode: As per preference
  • Color blind strength: As per preference
  • Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

  • Quality presets: High
  • Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS
  • Nvidia DLSS: Quality
  • 3D resolution: 66%
  • Dynamic 3D resolution: Off
  • Nanite virtualized geometry: Off
  • Virtual shadows: High
  • Global illumination: Lumen High
  • Reflections: Lumen High
  • View distance: Far
  • Textures: High
  • Auto download high-resolution textures: On
  • High-resolution texture reminders: On
  • Effects: High
  • Post processing: High
  • Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

  • Show FPS: As per preference
  • Use GPU crash debugging: Off
  • Latency markers: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Overall, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are adept cards for playing games like Fortnite at high framerates. The GPUs will remain relevant for quite some time to come.

