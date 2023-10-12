Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are superb graphics cards for playing the latest games like Forza Motorsport. The GPUs were launched as 1440p gaming graphics cards in the last generation. Although the initial promise was no compromised experiences at QHD, today, the cards can only play the latest games with some shortcomings.

The latest racing title isn't optimized very well on PC. Therefore, gamers can't play it at the highest settings on the 70-class graphics cards. However, a solid experience is possible by tweaking a few settings.

Like most other AAA releases of the year, the new Forza title bundles a bunch of settings that can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore. To help you get the best framerates, we will list our recommendations for the Ampere-based 70-class GPUs in this article.

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The Nvidia RTX 3070 packs sufficient graphics horsepower to play the latest games at 1440p. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings for the best experience. Although the 3070 can handle ray tracing, that would require additional reliance on Nvidia DLSS, which isn't recommended.

The best settings combination for the 3070 in Forza Motorsport is listed below:

Basic video

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic optimization: Custom

Display

Fullscreen: On

On Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Show framerate: Off

Image modifiers

Nvidia DLSS: Off

Advanced

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Performance target: Unlocked

Unlocked Resolution scale: 100%

Image modifiers

Anisotropic filtering: Off

Lighting

Ray tracing quality: Off

Off RTAO quality: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: High

High Cubemap reflection quality: High

Car detail

Car model quality: High

High Car livery quality: High

High Windshield reflection quality: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: High

Scene detail

Track texture quality: High

High Particle effects quality: Medium

Post-processing

Motion blur quality: Off

Off Lens flare quality: Off

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its non-Ti sibling. Therefore, players with the GPU can crank up the settings slightly without losing a ton of performance.

The following settings work best in Forza Motorsport for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Basic video

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic optimization: Custom

Display

Fullscreen: On

On Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Show framerate: Off

Image modifiers

Nvidia DLSS: Off

Advanced

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Performance target: Unlocked

Unlocked Resolution scale: 100%

Image modifiers

Anisotropic filtering: Off

Lighting

Ray tracing quality: Off

Off RTAO quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Cubemap reflection quality: High

Car detail

Car model quality: High

High Car livery quality: High

High Windshield reflection quality: High

High Mirror quality: High

Scene detail

Track texture quality: High

High Particle effects quality: High

Post-processing

Motion blur quality: Off

Off Lens flare quality: Off

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are some of the most powerful graphics cards for playing the latest games. Therefore, it's no surprise they can render Forza Motorsport at high framerates with the above settings applied. Gamers with these GPUs can have decent experiences in the latest games for a few years to come.