Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are some of the most powerful graphics cards from the last generation. They can easily play games like Forza Motorsport without major performance issues. Although the GPUs have already been replaced by the much more capable RTX 4080, they continue to pack a punch and outperform some of the latest selections in the market.

The 3080 and 3080 Ti were originally built for 4K gaming. To stick to this resolution on some of the GPUs, gamers must tweak the settings in the new Forza racing title. The game isn't optimized very well on PC, which makes it even more crucial for players to fine-tune the settings.

We will list the best settings combinations for the 3080 and 3080 Ti graphics cards in this article. We are targeting 4K 60 FPS experiences on the last-gen 80-class GPUs.

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is already underwhelming in the latest games. The more popular 10 GB graphics card also has a VRAM issue. To play Forza Motorsport at 4K resolution, you'll need to rely on a mix of medium and high settings with ray tracing turned off.

The following settings work best for the 3080 in Forza Motorsport:

Basic video

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic optimization: Custom

Display

Fullscreen: On

On Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Show framerate: Off

Image modifiers

Nvidia DLSS: Off

Advanced

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Performance target: Unlocked

Unlocked Resolution scale: 100%

Image modifiers

Anisotropic filtering: Off

Lighting

Ray tracing quality: Off

Off RTAO quality: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cubemap reflection quality: High

Car detail

Car model quality: High

High Car livery quality: High

High Windshield reflection quality: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: High

Scene detail

Track texture quality: High

High Particle effects quality: Medium

Post-processing

Motion blur quality: Off

Off Lens flare quality: Off

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is significantly more powerful than the older non-Ti variant. Players with this beast of a card can crank up the settings to a mix of high and ultra with ray tracing turned on. For the most part, you won't need DLSS in the game with these settings applied. However, we recommend turning it on if you need some extra frames.

The following settings combination works best for the RTX 3080 Ti in Forza Motorsport:

Basic video

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic optimization: Custom

Display

Fullscreen: On

On Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Show framerate: Off

Image modifiers

Nvidia DLSS: Off

Advanced

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Performance target: Unlocked

Unlocked Resolution scale: 100%

Image modifiers

Anisotropic filtering: Off

Lighting

Ray tracing quality: On

On RTAO quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Cubemap reflection quality: High

Car detail

Car model quality: High

High Car livery quality: High

High Windshield reflection quality: High

High Mirror quality: High

Scene detail

Track texture quality: High

High Particle effects quality: High

Post-processing

Motion blur quality: Off

Off Lens flare quality: Off

Both the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can play Forza Motorsport at high framerates with these settings applied. Although a bit old, the GPUs are some of the most powerful in the market. Therefore, there's no doubt that the cards can handle the latest and most demanding games without major sacrifices.