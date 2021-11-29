Last few days of Steam Autumn Sale 2021: Best games to buy

The Steam Autumn Sale started a few days ago, on 24 November 2021, (previously Black Friday Sale). With massive discounts on almost the entire catalog, it is a great opportunity to score some sweet deals on some of the best titles in the Steam store.
With just a few days left before the Steam Autumn Sale comes to a close, here is a comprehensive list of the best games available according to the genre.
Best games to buy during Steam Autumn Sale 2021 according to genre
The Steam Autumn Sale 2021 has a lot to offer players in terms of discounts for a wide variety of games.
Open World
1) Red Dead Redemption – $29.99
2) Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99
3) Grand Theft Auto V – $14.79
4) Horizon Zero Dawn – $24.99
5) No Man's Sky – $29.99
RPG
1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim SE – $13.99
2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $7.99
3) Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $9.79
4) Elder Scrolls Online – $5.99
5) Dragon Age: Origins – $7.49
Racing/Driving
1) Forza Horizon 4 – $19.79
2) The Crew 2 – $9.99
3) Project Cars 2 – $8.99
4) Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $4.99
5) Train Simulator 2022 – $25.49
Action/Adventure
1) Metal Gear Solid V – $4.99
2) Tomb Raider Trilogy – $2.24–$13
3) Metro Trilogy – $20.68
4) Hades – $17.49
5) The Forest – $7.99
Souls-Borne/Souls-Like
1) Dark Souls Remastered – $19.99
2) Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – $19.99
3) Dark Souls 3 – $29.99
4) Sekiro Shadows Die Twice – $38.99
5) Nioh 1 & 2 – $12.49 / $34.99
First-Person Shooter
1) Doom Eternal – $14.99
2) Death loop – $29.99
3) Back 4 Blood – $41.99
4) Half-Life Alyx – $29.99
5) Hell Let Loose – $29.99
Episodic Adventure
1) Life is Strange – $19.99
2) Life is Strange: Before the Storm – $24.82
3) Life is Strange 2 – $12.76
4) Tell Me Why – $9.99
5) Life is Strange: True Colors – $38.99
Platformer
1) Cuphead – $13.99
2) Inside – $4.99
3) Little Nightmares 1 & 2 – $4.99 / $20
4) Dead Cells – $14.99
5) Celeste – $4.99
Horror
1) Outlast 1 & 2 – $9.49 (bundle)
2) Amnesia Rebirth – $11.99
3) Prey – $7.49
4) Resident Evil Village – $29.99
5) Layers of Fear 1 – $3.99
Sports
1) FIFA 22 – $35.99
2) F1 2021 – $29.99
3) NBA 2K22 – $28.99
4) MXGP 2020 – $14.99
5) PGA Tour 2K21 – $19.79
Fighting
1) Mortal Kombat 11 – $12.49
2) Tekken 7 – $5.99
3) Street Fighter V – $7.99
4) Soul Calibur VI – $8.99
5) Jump Force – $5.99
Relaxing/Casual
1) Stardew Valley – $8.99
2) Doraemon Story of Seasons – $14.99
3) Sims 4 – $4.79
4) House Flipper – $19.99
5) Cities: Skylines – $7.49
