Last few days of Steam Autumn Sale 2021: Best games to buy

The Steam Autumn Sale started a few days ago, on 24 November 2021, (previously Black Friday Sale). With massive discounts on almost the entire catalog, it is a great opportunity to score some sweet deals on some of the best titles in the Steam store.

With just a few days left before the Steam Autumn Sale comes to a close, here is a comprehensive list of the best games available according to the genre.

Best games to buy during Steam Autumn Sale 2021 according to genre

The Steam Autumn Sale 2021 has a lot to offer players in terms of discounts for a wide variety of games.

Open World

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Red Dead Redemption – $29.99

2) Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99

3) Grand Theft Auto V – $14.79

4) Horizon Zero Dawn – $24.99

5) No Man's Sky – $29.99

RPG

Skyrim (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim SE – $13.99

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $7.99

3) Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $9.79

4) Elder Scrolls Online – $5.99

5) Dragon Age: Origins – $7.49

Racing/Driving

Forza Horizon 4 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Forza Horizon 4 – $19.79

2) The Crew 2 – $9.99

3) Project Cars 2 – $8.99

4) Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $4.99

5) Train Simulator 2022 – $25.49

Action/Adventure

Metal Gear Solid V (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Metal Gear Solid V – $4.99

2) Tomb Raider Trilogy – $2.24–$13

3) Metro Trilogy – $20.68

4) Hades – $17.49

5) The Forest – $7.99

Souls-Borne/Souls-Like

Dark Souls Remastered (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Dark Souls Remastered – $19.99

2) Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – $19.99

3) Dark Souls 3 – $29.99

4) Sekiro Shadows Die Twice – $38.99

5) Nioh 1 & 2 – $12.49 / $34.99

First-Person Shooter

Doom Eternal is part of the Steam Autumn Sale (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Doom Eternal – $14.99

2) Death loop – $29.99

3) Back 4 Blood – $41.99

4) Half-Life Alyx – $29.99

5) Hell Let Loose – $29.99

Episodic Adventure

Life is Strange on Steam Autumn Sale (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Life is Strange – $19.99

2) Life is Strange: Before the Storm – $24.82

3) Life is Strange 2 – $12.76

4) Tell Me Why – $9.99

5) Life is Strange: True Colors – $38.99

Platformer

Cuphead (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Cuphead – $13.99

2) Inside – $4.99

3) Little Nightmares 1 & 2 – $4.99 / $20

4) Dead Cells – $14.99

5) Celeste – $4.99

Horror

Outlast 2 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Outlast 1 & 2 – $9.49 (bundle)

2) Amnesia Rebirth – $11.99

3) Prey – $7.49

4) Resident Evil Village – $29.99

5) Layers of Fear 1 – $3.99

Sports

FIFA 22 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) FIFA 22 – $35.99

2) F1 2021 – $29.99

3) NBA 2K22 – $28.99

4) MXGP 2020 – $14.99

5) PGA Tour 2K21 – $19.79

Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Mortal Kombat 11 – $12.49

2) Tekken 7 – $5.99

3) Street Fighter V – $7.99

4) Soul Calibur VI – $8.99

5) Jump Force – $5.99

Relaxing/Casual

Stardew Valley is part of the Steam Autumn Sale (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Stardew Valley – $8.99

2) Doraemon Story of Seasons – $14.99

3) Sims 4 – $4.79

4) House Flipper – $19.99

5) Cities: Skylines – $7.49

