Best gaming laptops for Apex Legends under $1000

It's been over three years since Apex Legends was first released. And with the 14th season releasing on August 9, it has garnered a vast and dedicated fan base.

With nearly 350,000 daily players on Steam alone, Apex Legends is one of the most played battle royales globally. Here are some of the best 'gaming' laptops to play this battle royale shooter with a minimum of 60 FPS at 1080p.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop

1) CPU-GPU: The CPU and GPU are the most crucial pieces of hardware in a laptop when it comes to gaming. For games like Apex Legends, users would want at least a quad-core CPU, like an i5 11th gen or better, and a relatively newer GPU with preferably at least 4 GB of VRAM, like the GTX 3050 or better.

2) Refresh rate: For competitive games like Apex Legends, they should prefer a high refresh rate screen of at least 120hz or more, which the specs mentioned above (i5 11th Gen and GTX 3050) can easily push at 1080p low-medium settings.

3) Resolution: 1080p is the sweet spot, especially for relatively smaller laptop screens, since higher resolutions require more GPU grunt and can cause frame drops or just consistent low frame rates during gaming.

4) Screen size: The screen size might not be an issue for most, but a bigger 16 or 17-inch screen should be preferred as it would be easier to spot both enemies and loot.

5) Cooling: A 'gaming' laptop should have adequate cooling to sustain stable temperatures over long gaming sessions without causing thermal throttling.

Most suitable laptops for games like Apex Legends

3) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 ($739)

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, with its clean and muted exterior, is an ideal choice for gamers who abhor flashy or over-the-top gaming-centric designs on their machines.

Capable of pushing beyond 60 FPS on 1080p Medium easily, it is a great budget option for people who want to enjoy games like Apex Legends without breaking their banks.

Although the 60hz screen might seem outdated, especially in 2022, who can complain at this price point?

Specs

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h

GPU: GTX 3050 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 60hz

Others: Win 10, 4.96 lbs (2.25 Kg)

2) Asus TUF Gaming FX706 ($957)

The Asus TUF Gaming FX706 (Image via Amazon)

The TUF Gaming FX706 by ASUS, with its 17.3-inch and 144hz display, is an excellent choice for those wanting a larger display. The GTX 3050 outperforms the last-gen 1650/1650ti.

With DLSS and RTX (although it is better not to turn on RTX on a 3050) and the 6 core & 12 threads of the i5 11260H, it can easily push frame rates over to the refresh rate at 1080p low settings.

Also, the Asus Aura compatible RGB keyboard adds to the overall charm of the laptop.

Specs

CPU: i5 11260H

GPU: GTX 3050 4 GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Asus Aura RGB Keyboard, Win 10, 5.73 lbs (2.6 Kg)

1) HP Victus 16 ($999)

The HP Victus 16 (Image via Amazon)

HP's Victus 16, with its clean, muted design and a slew of features, is one of the best price-to-performance gaming laptops in recent history. With the Victus, HP chose a cleaner black design rather than a more gaming-centric look. This is one of the few RTX 3050ti laptops under $1000.

The 11th Gen i7 and the RTX 3050ti can easily push beyond 144 FPS at 1080p low-high settings.

Specs

CPU: Intel i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5kg)

Note: This Apex Legends laptop list reflects the author's views and is in no particular order.

