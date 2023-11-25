Black Friday deals are live, so players can grab the best deals on gaming tech, like PC peripherals, consoles, and monitors. Some incredibly lucrative deals are available on gaming monitors, including ultrawide, 4K, and super ultrawide displays, which you won't want to miss out on.

Gaming monitors, alongside high-end headsets and controllers, are among the best-selling gaming hardware during the Black Friday sales. For a good gaming monitor, you must look for a quality display (preferably with minimal bezels), good contrast levels, high refresh-rate support, and Freesync/G-sync compatibility.

Here are some of the best gaming monitor deals you can grab during the ongoing sales.

Best ultrawide gaming monitor Black Friday deals

Ultrawide monitors are essentially the most luxurious displays you can get to kit up your gaming space. These aren't particularly suitable for consoles or even mid-range PCs. However, if you own a beefy enough PC with a top-end GPU, an ultrawide monitor is ideal for your setup, especially 4K ultrawide displays.

Here are some of the best ultrawide monitor deals:

LG - UltraGear 45” OLED Curved WQHD

HP OMEN - 34" VA LED Curved QHD

Samsung - 34” Odyssey G5 1000R Curved

Best big-screen gaming monitor Black Friday deals

There are also some incredible deals on big-screen 4K monitors, which are best for players who want to use their gaming display as a workstation or a living room setup. Most 40-inch and above displays are ultrawide or 4K, or both, and applicable for consoles and PCs. Here are some of the best deals on big-screen monitors:

MSI - MAG401QR 40" IPS LCD Ultrawide QHD

Samsung - M7B Series 43" Smart Tizen 4K UHD

Best gaming monitor Black Friday deals for PS5 and Xbox Series

Given both PS5 and Xbox Series consoles target 1440p or 4K and come equipped with support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and high frame-rate (HFR) modes, monitors are best suited for these systems instead of your traditional 1080p TVs. Here are some of the best deals on gaming monitors for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S:

Samsung - 27” Odyssey FHD

($219.99 at Best Buy)

LG - UltraGear 27” Nano IPS QHD

($279.99 at Best Buy)

Acer - Nitro KG272U Pbmiipx 27" LED WQHD

($169.99 at Best Buy)

Even more deals are going on during the Black Friday sales, including some incredible offers on PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch controllers, headsets, and gaming keyboards.