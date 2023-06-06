5 best gaming mouse bungees for tangle-free movement

A gaming mouse bungee is an essential commodity to carry the load of a wired mouse and allow it to move freely while you're playing video games. Essentially, a good and reliable mouse bungee transforms a wired mouse into a wireless mouse, lifting the wire into the air. It guarantees a trouble-free and enjoyable gaming experience.

This article lists five of the best gaming mouse bungees on the market right now.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Razer Gaming Mouse Bungee v3 and 4 other amazing gaming mouse bungees that you should check out

1) Glorious Mouse Bungee ($14.99)

The Glorious Mouse Bungee is for gamers who want to keep mouse wires tangle-free at an affordable price. It features a flexible spring that enhances its stretch. You can adjust the height, depending on your preference.

The Glorious Mouse Bungee has a significant weighted base to elevate its stability. Its design is sublime, with great build quality. Despite its low price tag, those who use it will see a noticeable difference in their gaming experience.

2) Hotline Games Mouse Bungee ($15.99)

The Hotline Games Mouse Bungee is a favorite in the gaming community. Its impressive design and cable management provide an aesthetic look to your setup, along with tangle-free mouse movement.

Its weight of approximately 220g ensures excellent stability and a firm grip. The model's base is shaped like a pyramid, so the bottom part can support the weight evenly.

The Hotline Games Mouse Bungee has embedded wire routing and a portable design, making it ideal for professional esports athletes.

3) KIWIFOTOS Mouse Bungee ($15.99)

The KIWIFOTOS Mouse Bungee has a sophisticated design and is made of high-quality materials. The model's spider-like design gives it a distinctive appearance.

Additionally, this mouse bungee has a rubber non-slip base to prevent the surface from scratching. It offers superior cable management. Its robust quality ensures long-term usage, mainly for gamers.

4) Razer Gaming Mouse Bungee v3 ($19.99)

The Razer Mouse Bungee V3 has a simple design and removes any elements that could affect your mouse movement. It makes your space appear more organized and gives your cable a place to be anchored. Additionally, it eliminates the cable's tendency to tangle up and get stuck on objects.

If RGB lighting is your style, this mouse bungee is also available in a chroma version for $39.99.

5) BenQ Zowie CAMADE II ($24.99)

The BenQ Zowie CAMADE II is one of the most aesthetically pleasing gaming mouse bungees. However, it is more costly than the others on this list.

This mouse bungee's sturdy design can boost your confidence when playing FPS games and trying to perform big moves. Given its sturdy construction and weight, it is a more consistent and dependable product for gamers.

Many FPS players who use wired mice use this gaming mouse bungee.

Why do you need a gaming mouse bungee?

Even though wireless mice are becoming increasingly popular in this day and age, not everyone can afford them or wants them. If you decide to get a wired mouse, the cord can be annoying because it puts limitations on your movement. This can be frustrating and seriously affect your aim in a video game.

A gaming mouse bungee solves this problem once and for all. To use one, all you have to do is put the mouse wire in. You can then start using the mouse while gaming without any pull or force applied from the wire. The device holds the wire up high, so you don't really feel it on the mouse pad.

