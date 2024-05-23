5 best gaming PC cases in 2024

The best gaming PC cases are those that offer high compatibility, ventilation, and plenty of room for components/upgrades. Luckily, many cases on the market offer all these features while also not being too heavy on your wallet. Gaming PC cases are heavily customizable and regardless of whether you want a full-tower, mid-tower, or a small form factor case, there is one for everyone.

To help with your research, we have put together an article on the best gaming PC cases that you could buy in 2024. This list covers cases for a high-budget profile alongside affordable options.

What should you look for while buying a gaming PC case?

While buying a gaming PC case there are several things to consider. They're a good one-time investment, so buying one now could last you several years. The following are the key elements to look out for:

Form factor compatibility: Make sure that the case supports the form factor of your motherboard. Different form factors include Full-tower (E-ATX), Mid-tower (ATX), Mini-tower (microATX), and Small form factor (mini-ITX). Be sure to double-check this before buying as it is one of the most common beginner's mistakes. Component size: Pre-plan your required components before proceeding to buy a gaming PC case. This is because components come in varying sizes and you'll be in a fix if your case can't hold them. Cooling options: Look for cases with good airflow, support for liquid cooling, and additional fans to keep your components cool during intense gaming sessions. A good cooling system is essential for optimal performance and longevity of your hardware. Build quality and aesthetics: Make sure to look for cases that are made of aluminum, steel, or tempered glass. Other additions like RGB are optional and more of a personal preference. Indeed, there aren't many options with a dust filter, but try looking for cases with it as it significantly reduces dust buildup which can restrict airflow and cause overheating.

The best gaming PC cases to buy in 2024

1) Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB

Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB - best gaming PC cases (Image via Corsair)

Price: $249.99

First on our list of the best gaming PC cases is the Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB. It is a full-tower case compatible with E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ITX. It features three tempered glass panels, showcasing the beautiful RGB setup inside. The case comes with four Corsair SP140 RGB fans with customizable RGB lighting. This can be upgraded to up to 12 fans (120mm), which is quite impressive.

Features Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB Form Factor Full-tower Case Power Supply ATX Compatible Motherboards E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX Radiator Compatibility Up to 480 mm Compatibility and Clearance GPU: Up to 450 mm CPU: Up to 190 mmPSU: Up to 225 mm Weight 21.8 kgs (48lbs)

The case also features three simultaneous 360mm radiators. You also get enough room for up to 3 SSDs and 6 HDDs, along with a provision for vertical GPU mount.

Pros:

Has excellent cooling potential with its 480mm radiators.

Provides stunning visuals with customizable RGB lighting.

Has ample space for large builds.

Cons:

It is a pricier option compared to some.

The full tower size might not be ideal for smaller spaces.

2) NZXT H9 Elite

NZXT H9 Elite - best gaming PC cases (Image via NZXT)

Price: $239.99

Next on our list of the best gaming PC cases, is the NZXT H9 Elite. It is a dual-chamber mid-tower gaming PC case with a unique wraparound glass design and is compatible with Mini ITX, Micro ATX, and ATX motherboards.

The dual chamber case allows for better organization and more efficient cooling in the PC. The main chamber houses the motherboard, CPU, and other primary components, while the secondary chamber houses the power supply unit and storage drives.

Features NZXT H9 Elite Form Factor Mid-tower Case Power Supply ATX Compatible Motherboards Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX Radiator Compatibility Up to 360 mm Compatibility and Clearance GPU: Up to 435 mm CPU: Up to 165 mmPSU: Up to 200 mm Weight 13.1 kgs (28lbs)

The case comes with three RGB fans and one standard fan and has a provision for a total of ten fans. You get a max radiator capacity of 360mm, and a large 435mm capacity for GPU storage. The case also has two ports for 3.5" drives and 4+2 ports for 2.5" drives.

Pros:

Offers excellent thermals with 360mm radiators.

The dual chamber setup allows for great cable management.

It features a provision for a vertical GPU mount.

Cons:

Slightly pricier than some mid-tower options

The dual-chamber design might complicate cable management.

3) Razer Tomahawk ATX

Razer Tomahawk ATX - best gaming PC cases (Image via Razer)

Price: $249.99

Razer is known to produce some of the best gaming equipment, and they excel in gaming PC cases as well. The Razer Tomahawk ATX is one of their best, featuring a wide compatibility range. This mid-tower case is compatible with E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ITX motherboards, and has room for up to 3 HDDs and 2 SSDs.

Features Razer Tomahawk ATX Form Factor Mid-tower Case Power Supply ATX Compatible Motherboards E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX

Radiator Compatibility Up to 360 mm Compatibility and Clearance GPU: Up to 384 mm CPU: Up to 176 mmPSU: Up to 210 mm Weight 13.5 kgs (29.8lbs)

The case offers Razer Chroma Underglow support which looks stunning. One drawback is that the Tomahawk does not come with any fans pre-installed fans. It only includes one 120mm case fan which is not PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) controlled.

Pros:

Has a great build quality and compact size for smaller spaces.

Features Razer Chroma RGB integration.

Has a good cable management setup.

Cons:

Expensive option for a mid-tower case.

The airflow might not be ideal for the most high-performance builds.

4) MSI MPG Gungnir 300R Airflow

MSI MPG Gungnir 300R Airflow - best gaming PC cases (Image via MSI)

Price: $169.99

The next case on our list is the MSI MPG Gungnir 300R Airflow, a mid-tower ATX case. It is compatible with E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ITX motherboards and features a radiator capacity of up to 360mm. The case comes with four ARGB fans pre-installed which are compatible with the Mystic Light software.

The graphics card stand is omnidirectional so you can adjust it in different ways and still get enough heat dissipation. You can simultaneously run up to ten 120mm fans in the case. These features make it worthy of this list of the best gaming PC cases.

Features MSI MPG Gungnir 300R Airflow Form Factor Mid-tower Case Power Supply ATX Compatible Motherboards E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX

Radiator Compatibility Up to 360 mm Compatibility and Clearance GPU: Up to 380 mm CPU: Up to 175 mmPSU: Up to 220 mm Weight 10.8 kgs (24lbs)

It is relatively less spacious compared to other options as it only features two 3.5" driver bays and two 2.5" driver bays. The case is also well-designed for optimum airflow and can keep the components cool during long game sessions.

Pros:

Offers excellent airflow at a competitive price.

Features ARGB lighting with MSI Mystic Light support.

Has a very efficient cooling system.

Cons:

It might feel slightly less premium compared to higher-priced options.

5) XPG Defender

XPG Defender - best gaming PC cases (Image via XPG)

Price: $79.99

Last on our list of the best gaming PC cases is the XPG Defender. It is a mid-tower case with a full-size mesh panel on the front. It features an even larger compatibility as it can fit E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX, CEB, and EEB motherboards. The case has a very efficient design in terms of cooling and comes with three XPG Vento 120 fans.

Features XPG Defender Form Factor Mid-tower Case Power Supply ATX Compatible Motherboards E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX, CEB, EEB Radiator Compatibility Up to 360 mm Compatibility and Clearance GPU: Up to 380 mm CPU: Up to 170 mmPSU: Up to 220 mm Weight 7.6 kgs (16.8lbs)

It has nine PCIe slots and supports up to two 2.5" HDD/SSD at the back of the chassis and two 2.5/3.5 combo drive storage bays. For the price, it offers a great setup, with VGA support, a perforated PSU chamber, and a detachable dust filter, which is missing on other options.

Pros:

Unbeatable price point for a tempered glass case.

Has good airflow with its three XPG Vento fans and 360mm radiator support.

Fairly basic design for those who prefer a clean look.

Cons:

Overall build might feel less premium due to the price point.

We would like to conclude the article by saying that there are plenty of options available and most of them have good compatibility, customization options, and enough room to store your hardware. The options above are some of the best gaming PC cases you could go for. We hope you found the article helpful and informative.

