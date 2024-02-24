Hyte Y60 vs Corsair iCUE 5000X: Which is the best mid-tower case under $250

The Hyte Y60 vs Corsair iCUE 5000X is an interesting case comparison, as both are great gaming cabinets with optimal airflow and support for multiple fans. These days, both are available for less than $250, so it's hard to pick one for any PC build, as they fall in the same price category and offer similar features.

However, some slight differences between these cases can make it a dealbreaker for you. We still believe that the final decision lies in which type of design you like, but there are other key differences between them.

Therefore, in this article, we will do a detailed comparison between the Hyte Y60 and Corsair iCUE 5000X to see which is the best case for you.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

Hyte Y60 vs Corsair iCUE 5000X: Specifications and other details

We can see that the Hyte Y60 and Corsair iCUE 5000X have differences in their build and design. Let's look at their basic specifications first.

HYTE Y60 Corsair iCUE 5000X Volume 60.8L 66.25L Case materials Tempered glass, steel, and ABS Tempered glass, plastic and steel Motherboard support E-ATX,ATXM-ATXITK Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX GPU 375mm length, 75mm thick (60mm or less recommended for best cooling) 420mm length, 170mm height Dimensions 535mm x 372mm x 540mm 520mm x 245mm x 520mm Power supply up to 235 mm up to 250 mm Fan support Top: 3x 120mm, Side : 2x 120/140mm, Bottom : 2x 120mm/140mm (2x 120mm, 1300 RPM included) Rear : 1x 120mm (1x 120mm, 1300 RPM included) Top: 3x 120mm, 2x 140mm, 1x 240 Front: 3x 120/140mm, 2x 120mm/140mm, Rear : 1x 120mm, 140mm Radiator Support Rear: 120 mm, Top: 120, 240, 360mm up to 30mm thick Top: 120, 240, 360mm CPU cooler height 160 mm 160 mm Storage 2x 3.5" HDD or 4x 2.5" SSD 4x 3.5" HDD or 2x 2.5" SSD PCIe expansion slots 3 + 6 half-height 7 Front I/O 1x USB 3.01x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x audio/mic jack 1x USB 3.1 Type C, 2x UXB 3.0, 1x audio/mic jack Dust filters Bottom, side, top Bottom RGB lighting None Front

The Hyte Y60 features a panoramic view inside, a PCIe 4 riser cable for vertical GPU mounts. It supports three 120mm fans, and you can also add fans at the bottom and the rear. It features a modern design, which is very different from typical cases we see in this price range.

In general, the design of the Hyte Y60 is very sleek and minimal. Apart from the angled glass at the front, its boxy design is similar to that of an aquarium. But, with all these aesthetics, Hyte has not included any RGB fans in this case, which is a major letdown. Another con is that it only includes vertical mounting support for full-sized GPUs with three cooling fans.

The Corsair iCUE 5000X is a great case for RGB lovers (Image via Amazon)

The Corsair iCUE RGB 5000x, on the other hand, is a pure glass beast of a case that ensures good air flow from all sides. It has a breezy amount of space for multiple RGB fans and comes with three RGB fans preinstalled. It's also heavier because of all these additions and weighs 6kg more than the Hyte Y60.

But this also means it can store more SATA hard drives and SSDs than the Y60. Corsair has included 12 additional straps with this case to hold the PSU and connecting cables. It also supports most GPUs and can even hold mini-ITX or micro-ATX motherboards.

Hyte Y60 vs Corsair iCUE 5000X: Final verdict

The answer to the Hyte Y60 vs Corsair iCUE 5000X comparison boils down to what you want from a mid-tower gaming case under $250.The Hyte Y60 is a visually pleasing case but is harder to use as it has no cable support. Apart from this, vertically mounting a GPU on it can be a bit of a challenge for novice PC builders. Moreover, the pentagon design means that its airflow isn't the best.

The Corsair iCUE 500X is a more traditional gaming case, with pre-included RGB fans and a glass heavy body. This means that it's less easy to maneuver around because of its additional weight. Therefore, if you want a case for the aesthetics, go for the Hyte Y60. Otherwise, the iCUE 500X is great for almost everything at a marginal price hike.

