5 best budget wireless mice in 2024

The demand for the best budget wireless mice has significantly increased in recent years. These devices perform just as well as their wired counterparts, are extremely well-built, and have exceptional sensor performance. Fortunately, various high-quality wireless mice are available at a reasonable price.

Although you won't get advanced features like high DPI or extra programmable buttons, these best budget wireless mice deliver reliable performance and essential functionality, making them ideal choices for everyday computing tasks without compromising quality.

This article lists the top wireless mice that you can consider in 2024.

What are the best budget wireless mice to buy now?

1) Microsoft Adaptive

Built for customization and comfort, the Microsoft Adaptive mouse comes with a simple modular structure. Its shape and design are different from any typical mouse. Despite its smaller size, it delivers the expected functionalities.

The ambidextrous build makes this device well-suited for left- and right-handed users to operate daily. You can also add on Tail and Thumb (additional accessories from Microsoft) for more support and comfort.

Specifications Microsoft Adaptive Connections Bluetooth 5.1 || USB 2.0 Dimensions 2.3x2.3x0.8 (LxWxH in inches) Weight 45 g Battery type Rechargeable DPI 6000 Price $44

The Microsoft Adaptive mouse is one of the best budget wireless mice for general use. Combined with the accessories, it can go far, but linking them with the hub is tricky. Moreover, you need to have a Windows computer to customize its settings.

Pros:

It has an ambidextrous body design.

Additional accessories can elevate the experience.

Cons:

Some accessories might be pricey.

The additional settings center is only available for Windows OS.

2) Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse

Lenovo is well known for its professional and aesthetic-looking devices. The Go Wireless Vertical Mouse upholds this tradition. It is built of corkboard material on a vertical grip, giving it an appealing look.

Besides all the standard buttons, it boasts a DPI button, which lets you switch from three sensitivities: 800dpi, 1600dpi, and 2400dpi. All these attributes make it one of the best budget wireless mice.

Specifications Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse Connections USB receiver Dimensions 4.09x2.48x2.44 (LxWxH in inches) Weight 96 g Battery type Non-rechargeable DPI 2400 Price $49

This mouse also supports various customization. The Lenovo Go Central desktop app can program the side and central buttons. However, it lacks a side-scrolling wheel, and the battery is not rechargeable.

The DPI button is a great add-on but isn't placed in an intuitive location, so it is tough to reach.

Pros:

Modern, stylish, and compact design.

Comfortable to use even for long periods.

It comes with a dedicated DPI button.

Cons:

Needs external batteries to run.

The button placements are a little awkward.

3) Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED

If you're looking for premium design, smooth performance, and impressive battery life, the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED would be an ideal pick. Despite being an old device, it stands out as the top contender in the list of the best budget wireless mice in 2024 with its exceptionally accurate and consistent performance.

Specifications Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Connections USB nano receiver Dimensions 4.59x2.45x1.50 (LxWxH in inches) Weight 99 g Battery type Non-rechargeable DPI 12000 Price $59

Logitech’s G305 LIGHTSPEED comes with six programmable buttons. It utilizes a Hero sensor, making it deliver DPI up to 12000. This mouse isn't rechargeable. It runs on a single AA battery. However, the brand has claimed it will run up to 250 hours while gaming with a single battery.

It also works well with high-DPI games, making it an ideal device for gamers or individuals seeking a responsive wireless mouse without breaking the bank.

Pros:

Excellent sensor performance.

Premium-level build quality.

Impressive battery life.

Cons:

The battery is not rechargeable.

Not ideal for people with larger hands.

Weight heavy compared to other competitors.

4) Steel Series Rival 3

The Steel Series Rival 3 stands out as one of the best budget wireless mice owing to its rich feature set. It supports multiple connection options and offers incredible battery life. It supports USB and Bluetooth connections, making it compatible with portless devices like smartphones; both work extremely well in daily tasks.

Specifications Steel Series Rival 3 Connections Bluetooth 5.0 || USB receiver Dimensions 4.74x2.30x1.49 (LxWxH in inches) Weight 96 g Battery type Non-rechargeable DPI 18000 Price $59

It boasts the new TrueMove Air sensor, which can deliver up to 18,000 DPI, an impressive number for a budget wireless mouse. The device can go up to 400 hours of battery life using two AAA batteries. It also supports various customization options via the brand’s app.

It also has a cloud storage feature, CloudSync, where you can sync and use your pre-sets. The only tradeoff with this device is the shape, which is slightly uncomfortable.

Pros:

Amazing battery life.

USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

Boasts the new upgraded sensor.

Cons:

The device feels uncomfortable.

5) M720 Triathlon

The Logitech M720 Triathlon is no less than any premium mouse. It can be used with multiple devices simultaneously. You can see which device the mouse is paired with using the number mentioned above. The design is modestly sized and comfortable. It can transmit up to 10 meters via a USB receiver or Bluetooth 4.0.

Specifications Logitech M720 Triathlon Connections Bluetooth 4.0 || USB receiver Dimensions 4.5x2.9x2 (LxWxH in inches) Weight 140 g Battery type Non-rechargeable DPI 1000 Price $39

You can also change configurations and program buttons with Logitech software. Other adjustable factors include changing the pointer speed, swapping the left and right buttons, and adjusting the scroll-wheel direction.

The Logitech M720 Triathlon can work across multiple platforms except iOS, and the scroll wheel is over-sensitive. Other than that, there are no such limitations to this one of the best budget wireless mice.

Pros:

Sturdy and premium design.

Compatible with multiple devices.

Cons:

The scroll wheel is a bit over-sensitive.

Not compatible with iOS.

Picking an ideal device can be a daunting task, given the several options available. Hence, our list of the best budget wireless mice will help you make an informed decision.

