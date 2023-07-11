Best gaming PC deals during Walmart, Target, and Best Buy sale 2023

With Amazon launching its Prime Day sales, other competing websites like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have also launched promotional sales offers on gaming PCs. If you are a PC gamer, you would want to make the most of these sales to get a new, powerful desktop. Fortunately, these websites currently offer amazing discounts on gaming PCs, which should entice most gamers.

This article lists some of the best gaming PC deals available at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. We have curated these websites to find you some incredible pre-built gaming machines that you can use to play your favorite games.

This list mentions the five best deals from all these websites.

Top deals on gaming PC from Target, Best Buy, and Walmart

1) Lenovo Legion T5 gaming desktop

Original Price: $1499

Discounted Price: $799 ( -47%)

Available in: Walmart

The Lenovo Legion series is known for its gaming prowess, and the Lenovo Legion T5 gaming desktop is no different. It is currently available at a great discounted rate and comes pre-installed with Windows 11. The desktop also has a discrete RTX 3060Ti preinstalled, ensuring maximum performance from all the latest AAA titles.

It is currently listed at a price of $799, which is a great deal, considering you also get an eight-core powered Ryzen 7 5700G preinstalled. For 2K gaming, you can buy this PC without second thoughts.

PC Lenovo Legion T5 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5700G GPU Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti RAM 16GB Storage 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

2) HP OMEN 40L gaming desktop

Original Price: $1649

Discounted Price: $1149 ( -30%)

Available in: Best Buy

The HP OMEN 40L is currently available at a great price from Best Buy. You get a mesh at the front of the case, enabling great airflow alongside full RGB control. The PC also has an after-market cooler pre-installed, ensuring the powerful Ryzen 7 5700G works at great temperatures.

Coming to its main component, the RTX 3070, which is preinstalled in this PC, can easily play all the latest gaming titles, with respectable frame rates, at 2K resolution. It also has two 8GB RAM sticks with RGB support, giving your gaming setup a visually-appealing appearance.

PC HP Omen 40L CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5700G GPU Nvidia RTX 3070 RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD

3) Dark Matter i5 12400F gaming PC

Original Price: $1499

Discounted Price: $1232 ( -17%)

Available in: Target

Dark Matter Gaming PCs are ideal for players seeking value for money. This PC is made to fulfill the demands of modern gamers by providing high-quality graphics, faster frame rates, and flawless video rendering. It is powered by AMD RX 6800 XT Graphics and the budget king Intel Core i5-12400F, a hexa-core processor.

This deal is currently available at Target. It comes with a beautiful black case and three RGB fans. PC users should grab this stellar PC to experience 4K gaming at respectable frame rates. It is also an equally good buy for content creators.

PC Dark Matter i5 Gaming PC CPU Intel Core i5 -12400F GPU AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD, 2TB HDD

4) ASUS ROG Strix GT15 gaming desktop

Original Price: $1899

Discounted Price: $1499 (-21%)

Available in: Walmart

The ROG Strix G15 is a Windows 11 gaming desktop that offers outstanding gameplay with fluid and clean visuals required for esports and single-player video titles. With lightning-fast 16GB RAM and quick 1TB storage, you can play games, stream content, and even edit numerous videos without hassle. Its RGB appearance is also eye-pleasing, with the RTX 3080 powering it.

PC ASUS ROG Strix GT15 CPU Intel Core i7-12700F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD

5) CORSAIR - VENGEANCE i7400 gaming desktop

Original Price: $1699

Discounted Price: $1599 ( -6%)

Available in: Best Buy

The Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC is powered by the latest 13th Gen i5 13600K and the RTX 3070 GPU. This PC aims to deliver impeccable gaming performance at a price tag of under $1500. It also has great airflow with a H60x RGB ELITE liquid CPU cooler.

The gaming PC has everything needed to game at higher resolutions, including a fast M.2 NVMe SSD, a capacious CORSAIR 4000D AIRFLOW mid-tower chassis, and easy upgradeability owing to a standard ATX form factor. The preinstalled 32GB DDR5 RAM sticks also ensure maximum performance.

PC Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming Desktop CPU Intel Core i5-13600K GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 RAM 32GB Storage 1TB SSD

The deals for the listed gaming PCs may change or expire according to your region or availability. Hence, grab any of these deals soon if they fall under your budget or criteria.

