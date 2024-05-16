The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are enough to play Ghost of Tsushima at 1080p. These older GPUs are capable of running the latest video games, but you'll have to crank down the graphics settings to ensure an enjoyable experience. They pack enough rendering prowess to run Ghost of Tsushima with the High preset applied.

In addition, FSR 3 with frame generation helps the game run better on the 3060 and 3060 Ti. However, you'll have to spend some time playing around with the Settings to strike a balance between admirable visual quality and a decent framerate. To help you get started, this article will list the ideal graphics options you should use in this game when it's running on Nvidia's 3060 or 3060 Ti.

Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 is a powerful GPU for playing Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3060 can run Ghost of Tsushima comfortably at 1080p. We recommend using High settings in the game alongside FSR with frame generation for the best experience. The visuals take a hit at 1080p with upscaling turned on. However, this is recommended for a smooth experience.

The ideal settings to use in this title for the 3060 is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Vsync: Off

Off Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: Default

Default HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR max luminance: 270

270 HDR paper white: 200

200 Upscale method: FSR

FSR Upscale quality: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur strength: 0

0 Field of view: 0

0 Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic

8x anisotropic Shadow quality: High

High Level of detail: High

High Terrain detail: High

High Volumetric fog: High

High Depth of field: High

High Screen space reflections: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Bloom: On

On Vignette: Off

Off Water caustics: On

Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti can handle Ghost of Tsushima pretty well at 1080p (Image via PlayStation)

Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti was launched as a 1080p and 1440p gaming graphics card. However, in the latest titles, we recommend sticking to FHD for an ideal experience. Ghost of Tsushima runs the best at this resolution.

The recommendations for the 3060 Ti are similar to those for the 3060. However, you can crank a couple of options to Very High, given the former has slightly better rendering capabilities. The detailed settings list to use when this game is running on the 3060 Ti is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Vsync: Off

Off Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: Default

Default HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR max luminance: 270

270 HDR paper white: 200

200 Upscale method: FSR

FSR Upscale quality: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur strength: 0

0 Field of view: 0

0 Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic

8x anisotropic Shadow quality: Very high

Very high Level of detail: High

High Terrain detail: High

High Volumetric fog: Very high

Very high Depth of field: High

High Screen space reflections: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Bloom: On

On Vignette: Off

Off Water caustics: On

Both the 3060 and 3060 Ti can deliver solid playable framerates well over 60 with the above settings applied. Although the visuals might take a slight hit, you can expect a smooth experience.