The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are enough to play Ghost of Tsushima at 1080p. These older GPUs are capable of running the latest video games, but you'll have to crank down the graphics settings to ensure an enjoyable experience. They pack enough rendering prowess to run Ghost of Tsushima with the High preset applied.
In addition, FSR 3 with frame generation helps the game run better on the 3060 and 3060 Ti. However, you'll have to spend some time playing around with the Settings to strike a balance between admirable visual quality and a decent framerate. To help you get started, this article will list the ideal graphics options you should use in this game when it's running on Nvidia's 3060 or 3060 Ti.
Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 can run Ghost of Tsushima comfortably at 1080p. We recommend using High settings in the game alongside FSR with frame generation for the best experience. The visuals take a hit at 1080p with upscaling turned on. However, this is recommended for a smooth experience.
The ideal settings to use in this title for the 3060 is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: FSR
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: High
- Level of detail: High
- Terrain detail: High
- Volumetric fog: High
- Depth of field: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Bloom: On
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: On
Read more: Best RTX 3060 gaming laptops in 2024
Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti was launched as a 1080p and 1440p gaming graphics card. However, in the latest titles, we recommend sticking to FHD for an ideal experience. Ghost of Tsushima runs the best at this resolution.
The recommendations for the 3060 Ti are similar to those for the 3060. However, you can crank a couple of options to Very High, given the former has slightly better rendering capabilities. The detailed settings list to use when this game is running on the 3060 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: FSR
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very high
- Level of detail: High
- Terrain detail: High
- Volumetric fog: Very high
- Depth of field: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Bloom: On
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: On
Both the 3060 and 3060 Ti can deliver solid playable framerates well over 60 with the above settings applied. Although the visuals might take a slight hit, you can expect a smooth experience.