The RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are fantastic graphics cards for playing Ghost of Tsushima on PC. These GPUs were launched as premiere 1440p gaming options from Team Green, and they deliver at these resolutions. Moreover, they can also play some games flawlessly at 4K. The latest PlayStation port on PC is the best example of this.
Since the action-adventure game is technically a couple of years old, the latest PC hardware has no issues running it at high framerates. Plus, it also supports DLSS with frame generation, which helps with the performance.
In this guide, we will list the ideal setting combinations for the 4070 and 4070 Super in Ghost of Tsushima. We are targeting 4K gaming at 60+ FPS with these cards.
Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070
Nvidia's RTX 4070 packs enough rendering prowess to play Ghost of Tsushima at Very High settings and 4K resolution. You can get a 30+ FPS experience without any form of upscaling. While this may deliver the maximum visual quality, the framerates might not be enough for many.
We recommend turning DLSS Frame Generation on for an ideal experience at 4K. This will ensure high framerates in the game.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: Very high
- Texture filtering: 16x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Level of detail: Very high
- Terrain detail: High
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Depth of field: Very high
- Screen space reflections: Very high
- Screen space shadows: Very high
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Bloom: On
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: On
Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is a bit faster than the older non-Super variant. The card isn't a massive upgrade, which means the experience in Ghost of Tsushima will be about the same. We recommend a similar set of settings with DLSS Frame Generation turned on for this card.
The detailed settings combination for this GPU is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: Very high
- Texture filtering: 16x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Level of detail: Very high
- Terrain detail: High
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Depth of field: Very high
- Screen space reflections: Very high
- Screen space shadows: Very high
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Bloom: On
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: On
Both the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are capable GPUs designed to tackle the most demanding video games in the market. You can get particularly good framerates in Ghost of Tsushima with the above settings combinations applied.