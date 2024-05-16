The RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are fantastic graphics cards for playing Ghost of Tsushima on PC. These GPUs were launched as premiere 1440p gaming options from Team Green, and they deliver at these resolutions. Moreover, they can also play some games flawlessly at 4K. The latest PlayStation port on PC is the best example of this.

Since the action-adventure game is technically a couple of years old, the latest PC hardware has no issues running it at high framerates. Plus, it also supports DLSS with frame generation, which helps with the performance.

In this guide, we will list the ideal setting combinations for the 4070 and 4070 Super in Ghost of Tsushima. We are targeting 4K gaming at 60+ FPS with these cards.

Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

Ghost of Tsushima looks fantastic on PC (Image via PlayStation)

Nvidia's RTX 4070 packs enough rendering prowess to play Ghost of Tsushima at Very High settings and 4K resolution. You can get a 30+ FPS experience without any form of upscaling. While this may deliver the maximum visual quality, the framerates might not be enough for many.

We recommend turning DLSS Frame Generation on for an ideal experience at 4K. This will ensure high framerates in the game.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Vsync: Off

Off Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: Default

Default HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR max luminance: 270

270 HDR paper white: 200

200 Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur strength: 0

0 Field of view: 0

0 Texture quality: Very high

Very high Texture filtering: 16x anisotropic

16x anisotropic Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Level of detail: Very high

Very high Terrain detail: High

High Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Depth of field: Very high

Very high Screen space reflections: Very high

Very high Screen space shadows: Very high

Very high Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Bloom: On

On Vignette: Off

Off Water caustics: On

Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

Ghost of Tsushima runs pretty well on the RTX 4070 Super (Image via PlayStation)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is a bit faster than the older non-Super variant. The card isn't a massive upgrade, which means the experience in Ghost of Tsushima will be about the same. We recommend a similar set of settings with DLSS Frame Generation turned on for this card.

The detailed settings combination for this GPU is as follows:

Both the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are capable GPUs designed to tackle the most demanding video games in the market. You can get particularly good framerates in Ghost of Tsushima with the above settings combinations applied.