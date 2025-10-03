  • home icon
Best Ghost of Yotei graphics settings for PS5/PS5 Pro

By Adith Pramod
Published Oct 03, 2025 09:41 GMT
Best graphics settings for Ghost of Yotei on PS5/PS5 Pro (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best graphics settings for Ghost of Yotei on PS5/PS5 Pro (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei is one of the most visually striking releases of 2025, offering breathtaking environments and intricate character designs. The game is well optimized, regardless of whether you’re playing on the standard PS5 or the more powerful PS5 Pro. Both consoles feature multiple graphics modes, allowing you to fine-tune the visuals between quality and performance.

This guide breaks down the best graphics settings for both PS5 and PS5 Pro, helping you achieve smooth performance while still making the most of the game’s stunning visuals.

The best Ghost of Yotei graphics settings for PS5

The new title looks stunning with Ray Tracing on the PS5 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The new title looks stunning with Ray Tracing on the PS5 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei is well-optimized for the standard PS5, offering both smooth performance and crisp visual quality. Being a console, there isn't much you can tweak in terms of graphics settings. However, certain parameters, such as the graphics modes and motion blur, directly affect performance.

For graphics modes, opt for Quality mode if you prioritize resolution over performance, but expect ~30 FPS. If you prioritize performance, select Performance mode to get around 60 FPS. However, if you want the best quality lighting and shadows, go for the Ray Tracing mode. This mode renders graphics at an intermediate resolution and maintains around 30 FPS.

HUD style is more of a personal preference. Standard mode shows all the HUD and is recommended for new players. Expert mode, on the other hand, minimizes the HUD for a more immersive experience and is only suggested for seasoned players.

Here are the best graphics settings for the game on the PS5:

  • Brightness: 50
  • UI Brightness (HDR): 50
  • Contrast: Default
  • Graphics Mode: Ray Tracing
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Kurosawa Mode: Off
  • Miike Mode: Off
  • Watanabe Mode: Off
  • Enemy Status Meter: On
  • HUD Style: Standard (use Expert mode if you're a seasoned player)
  • Show Mask in Cutscenes: Off
  • Show on Back: Last Used
  • Show Blood: On
  • Dismemberment: On

The best Ghost of Yotei graphics settings for PS5 Pro

Ray Tracing Pro looks incredible on the PS5 Pro (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ray Tracing Pro looks incredible on the PS5 Pro (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei looks even better on the PS5 Pro, which is the only console to support the Ray Tracing Pro graphics mode. The game looks significantly better in this mode and still maintains a stable 60 FPS framerate. However, cutscenes are rendered at 30 FPS.

The rest of the settings remain the same, but we've made a few tweaks. The Cinematic modes only have a small effect on performance. They simulate the unique style of specific Japanese directors to create a more immersive experience. We recommend you play the game in the original graphics mode and later try these modes once you're more seasoned.

Here are the best graphics settings for the game on the PS5 Pro:

  • Brightness: 50
  • UI Brightness (HDR): 50
  • Contrast: Default
  • Graphics Mode: Ray Tracing Pro
  • Motion Blur: On
  • Kurosawa Mode: Off
  • Miike Mode: Off
  • Watanabe Mode: Off
  • Enemy Status Meter: On
  • HUD Style: Standard (use Expert mode if you're a seasoned player)
  • Show Mask in Cutscenes: Off
  • Show on Back: Last Used
  • Show Blood: On
  • Dismemberment: On

That’s about it for the best Ghost of Yotei settings on PS5 and PS5 Pro. These settings should provide smooth gameplay, with the new title offering improved visuals for a more immersive experience, especially on the PS5 Pro. Each mode serves a slightly different purpose, allowing players to choose based on what they prioritize most.

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

