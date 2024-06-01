5 best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 5 8400F

The AMD Ryzen 5 8400F is one of the latest launches from Team Red. It sits at the bottom of the list of the Ryzen 8000 series and brings a modest improvement over the Ryzen 5 7500F, thanks to a few optimizations. Priced competitively at $269, the CPU makes for a solid six-core recommendation on a tight budget. If you're looking for all the improvements with the new Zen 4 architecture while not spending a lot, this might be the perfect choice.

In this article, we list all the best GPUs for the Ryzen 5 8400F. This should help you narrow down your choices while building a setup with the Ryzen CPU.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The AMD RX 7600, Nvidia RTX 4060, and more GPUs that pair well with the Ryzen 5 8400F

5) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($230)

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT continues to be a capable gaming GPU (Image via AMD)

Last-gen AMD GPUs have been lucratively discounted, making them options worth choosing if you're building a budget gaming setup in 2024. The Radeon RX 6650 XT, for example, is one of the best choices for the Ryzen 5 8400F.

AMD RX 6650 XT Graphics processor Navi 23 Shading cores 2048 Memory

8 GB GDDR6 128-bit

TDP 176W

The GPU levels the new Radeon RX 7600 in performance while packing a similar specs sheet. You also get support for FSR 3 with frame generation on this card. The only downside to opting for the last-gen offering is slightly worse ray tracing performance and power efficiency.

Pros:

At $230, the RX 6650 XT is an affordable GPU The GPU is quite capable at 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

Cons:

AMD GPUs lag in ray-tracing performance.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 ($299)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is one of the best FHD gaming GPUs (Image via Best Buy)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 has positioned itself as a fine 1080p gaming GPU on a budget if you're looking for all the latest improvements, like better ray tracing, DLSS 3 with frame generation, and improved power efficiency. It launched for $299 but often drops to $280 in sales. This makes it one of the best companions to the Ryzen 5 8400F.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphics processor AD107 CUDA cores 3072 Memory

8 GB GDDR6 128-bit

TDP 115W

The 4060 is a severely cut-down card as compared to the flagship 40 series offerings. It is based on the AD107 graphics processor. Moreover, the VRAM has been cut down from 12 GB on the last-gen 3060 to 128-bit 8 GB.

On the plus side, however, DLSS 3 with frame generation helps deliver a playable framerate in most games. Nvidia is marketing the upscaling tech as a necessity for this new GPU as opposed to an additional tool for extra FPS.

Pros:

The Nvidia RTX 4060 supports DLSS 3 with frame generation and improved ray tracing. It can comfortably play all video games at 1080p and even 1440p.

Cons:

Rasterization performance isn't much better than the last-gen 3060.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT ($309)

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT continues to be a powerful 1440p gaming GPU (Image via AMD)

Coming to more discounted last-gen AMD cards, the Radeon RX 6750 XT is a superb buy for 1440p gaming. The GPU was launched for $479 and has been discounted to just $309 these days. It outperforms the RTX 4060 Ti while costing a fraction of it. This makes it a superb recommendation for the Ryzen 5 8400F.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics processor Navi 22 CUDA cores 2560 Memory

12 GB GDDR6 192-bit

TDP 250W

The 6750 XT is the perfect future-proof 1080p and 1440p gaming GPU. It pairs 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and supports FSR 3 with frame generation. Moreover, you also get decent ray tracing performance with it.

Although it is by no means comparable to the latest 40 series cards, the GPU is capable enough to run some games with all the visual effects turned on at playable framerates.

Pros:

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is quite capable at 1080p and 1440p. It is available for a bargain of $310 these days, making it a superb pair with the Ryzen 5 8400F.

Cons:

The GPU doesn't feature the best upscaling or ray tracing performance.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($359)

The AMD RX 6800 XT has been handsomely discounted (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is another gem of a video card for budget gamers. It has been discounted to just $359 these days, making it cheaper than the 4060 Ti while delivering gaming performance better than the RTX 4070.

The RX 6800 XT is a high-end card originally designed for 4K gaming. Although it can be a bit overkill for the Ryzen 5 8400F, you can still expect superb high-resolution experiences from the RDNA 2-based pixel pusher.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics processor Navi 21 Shading cores 4608 Memory

16 GB GDDR6 256-bit

TDP 300W

The RX 6800 XT is an absolutely stacked GPU in terms of specs. It is based on the flagship Navi 21 graphics processor. Moreover, you get 16 GB GDDR6 video memory. However, on the downside, it is quite power-hungry at 300W, and ray tracing performance lags behind its Nvidia rivals.

Pros:

The AMD RX 6800 XT is one of the best value-for-money GPUs at $360. It can easily play video games at up to 4K resolutions.

Cons:

Ray tracing performance is much worse than Nvidia's latest 40 series cards.

1) AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE ($549)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is capable at both 1440p and 4K (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is the latest launch from Team Green. It is a cut-down version of the high-end 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX, designed to compete against the 4070 Super with better rasterization performance. At $549, it can be an expensive GPU but goes well with the Ryzen 5 8400F.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Graphics processor Navi 31 Shading cores 5120 Memory

16 GB GDDR6 256-bit

TDP 260W

The 7900 GRE is based on the same Navi 31 graphics processor as the high-end 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX. However, the core count and memory specifications have been dialed down to suit the price point. You still get 16 GB GDDR6 memory with it, which is plenty for both 1440p and 4K gaming.

Pros:

At $549, the RX 7900 GRE is great value for money. You can get solid high-resolution gaming performance from the card when paired with the Ryzen 5 8400F.

Cons:

Ray tracing and upscaling performance lags behind the RTX 4070 and the 4070 Super.

These GPUs work best with the Ryzen 5 8400F. We have included options from varying price points, starting from about $230 to pricey cards costing northwards of $500.

Gamers have differing budgets while building rigs, and you can choose the one that best suits how much you're willing to spend.