Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

Gray Zone Warfare is a tricky game to play on the AMD RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT graphics cards. The title is a bit demanding on gaming PCs, which makes it a bit difficult to run on the last generation's not-so-powerful entries like the 6700 XT at high settings. You will have to crank down the settings to get good framerates in this title if you're using that card.

The game packs a bunch of customizable options, which can make the process rather hard for some. To help you get around this problem, we have listed the ideal settings to use in Gray Zone Warfare.

Ideal Gray Zone Warfare settings for AMD RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT was initially launched for 1440p gaming and still lives up to that promise to this date. However, you need to crank down the settings in some of the latest titles to maintain a decent framerate when this card is in use.

This is especially true for demanding titles like Gray Zone Warfare. We recommend the Medium preset in this game with FSR frame generation turned on for the best experience.

The detailed settings to use in this title on the RX 6700 XT are as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium Reflections quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Medium

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS

DLSS Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: N/A

N/A XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Gray Zone Warfare settings for AMD RX 6750 XT

AMD's 6750 XT is only slightly more capable than the RX 6700 XT, thanks to its higher operating clock speeds. For the best experience, we recommend a similar mix of settings with FSR frame generation turned on.

The best combination is as follows:

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT are aging at this point. Despite this, they continue to deliver admirable performance in the latest titles with slight tweaks to their settings. In Gray Zone Warfare, you can expect decent performance with the above settings applied.