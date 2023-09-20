Best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT in 2023

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT were launched as 1440p gaming graphics cards primarily to compete against the likes of the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti GPUs from Team Green. Although the AMD graphics cards are slower than their Nvidia counterparts, they are plenty powerful to play the latest and most demanding video games without breaking a sweat.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one such title. At 1440p, with some compromises, you can expect decent framerates. However, fine-tuning the settings for the best balance between graphics quality and framerates can be a bit difficult.

To help you, we will list the best graphics settings combination for the RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT in this article.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT can play Cyberpunk at QHD resolutions with a mix of medium and high settings applied. We recommend turning FSR to maintain high framerates in the title.

The best settings combination for the 6700 XT in Cyberpunk 2077 is as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20

0.20 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: Medium

Medium Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is a tad more powerful than the RX 6700 XT thanks to its factory overclocks and higher power draw. This will allow you to crank up the settings slightly in Cyberpunk 2077 without losing a bunch of performance.

The best settings combination in CD Projekt Red's first-person shooter for the RX 6750 XT is as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20

0.20 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: Medium

Medium Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The AMD RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT aren't the fastest GPUs in the market. But the recent price cuts on these graphics cards make them ideal options for playing the latest games. With the above settings applied, gamers on the RX 6700 XT will have zero problems playing Cyberpunk.