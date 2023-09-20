Best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT in 2023

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT were launched as 1440p gaming graphics cards primarily to compete against the likes of the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti GPUs from Team Green. Although the AMD graphics cards are slower than their Nvidia counterparts, they are plenty powerful to play the latest and most demanding video games without breaking a sweat.
Cyberpunk 2077 is one such title. At 1440p, with some compromises, you can expect decent framerates. However, fine-tuning the settings for the best balance between graphics quality and framerates can be a bit difficult.
To help you, we will list the best graphics settings combination for the RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT in this article.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT can play Cyberpunk at QHD resolutions with a mix of medium and high settings applied. We recommend turning FSR to maintain high framerates in the title.
The best settings combination for the 6700 XT in Cyberpunk 2077 is as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: Medium
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is a tad more powerful than the RX 6700 XT thanks to its factory overclocks and higher power draw. This will allow you to crank up the settings slightly in Cyberpunk 2077 without losing a bunch of performance.
The best settings combination in CD Projekt Red's first-person shooter for the RX 6750 XT is as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: Medium
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The AMD RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT aren't the fastest GPUs in the market. But the recent price cuts on these graphics cards make them ideal options for playing the latest games. With the above settings applied, gamers on the RX 6700 XT will have zero problems playing Cyberpunk.