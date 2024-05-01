Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Gray Zone Warfare is best played on some high-end graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti. These GPUs were launched for 1440p gaming without compromises. Although they continue to deliver top-notch performance in the latest titles, it's time to start cranking some of those settings down today.

The latest first-person shooters can be quite demanding, especially at higher resolutions. The 3070 and 3070 Ti can't run them at high enough framerates at the best settings. You need to spend some time fine-tuning the graphics options for the best experience.

This guide lists the ideal Gray Zone Warfare combinations for the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

Gray Zone Warfare looks fantastic on PC (Image via Steam)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 can handle Gray Zone Warfare at 1440p with some compromises. Instead of the Epic preset, we recommend the High settings in the title. This ensures a balance between visual quality and framerates. However, if you are looking for a competitive experience, feel free to go down to the Medium preset.

The following settings list are recommended:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR

FSR Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto

Auto Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

Gray Zone Warfare is quite demanding on the 3070 Ti (Image via Steam)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more capable than its non-Ti sibling. This allows for slightly better performance in new titles like Gray Zone Warfare. However, we recommend a similar High preset for this card, given how demanding the game can be in the Epic settings.

The following graphics options work best for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR

FSR Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto

Auto Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Both the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are starting to show their age now. They can no longer handle the highest settings in a video game without a problem. However, you can expect a balanced experience in Gray Zone Warfare with the above settings combinations applied.