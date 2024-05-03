Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4090

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is the most powerful gaming graphics card, designed to play the latest video games like Gray Zone Warfare at the highest settings. The graphics card delivers sky-high framerates even in the most demanding titles without hiccups, making it a one-of-a-kind offering. The GPU is much more capable than the last-generation 3090 and 3090 Ti and is only suited for enthusiasts who want state-of-the-art graphics.

In this article, we will list the best settings combinations for the 90-class card. The GPU can play the game at high resolutions and graphics settings. However, with some tweaks, you can run the game even better.

Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4090 for high framerates

Gray Zone Warfare looks fantastic on PC (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The 4090 is a 4K gaming graphics card and you can run Gray Zone Warfare comfortably at this resolution. However, if you are targeting 90+ FPS, the High settings work best. The game also supports DLSS 3 with frame generation, which we recommend turning on.

The detailed settings recommendation for the game is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS

DLSS Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS frame generation: On

On Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4090 for best image quality

The RTX 4090 can handle Gray Zone Warfare at the highest settings (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The RTX 4090 can easily handle Gray Zone Warfare at the Epic settings. FPS might not be the best if you turn on DLAA, which improves image quality even further, but the game is playable. We recommend the following settings if you are looking for maximum eye candy:

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: Epic

Epic Shadow quality: Epic

Epic Texture resolution: Epic

Epic Effects quality: Epic

Epic Reflections quality: Epic

Epic Foliage quality: Epic

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Medium

Medium Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLAA

DLAA Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

The RTX 4090 is the best graphics card for gaming you can currently get. It can play Gray Zone Warfare without a single hiccup. The above settings are a mere recommendation given the highest settings won't crack the GPU in high resolutions.