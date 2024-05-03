Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4090

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is the most powerful gaming graphics card, designed to play the latest video games like Gray Zone Warfare at the highest settings. The graphics card delivers sky-high framerates even in the most demanding titles without hiccups, making it a one-of-a-kind offering. The GPU is much more capable than the last-generation 3090 and 3090 Ti and is only suited for enthusiasts who want state-of-the-art graphics.
In this article, we will list the best settings combinations for the 90-class card. The GPU can play the game at high resolutions and graphics settings. However, with some tweaks, you can run the game even better.
Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4090 for high framerates
The 4090 is a 4K gaming graphics card and you can run Gray Zone Warfare comfortably at this resolution. However, if you are targeting 90+ FPS, the High settings work best. The game also supports DLSS 3 with frame generation, which we recommend turning on.
The detailed settings recommendation for the game is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3,840 x 2,160
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Texture resolution: High
- Effects quality: High
- Reflections quality: High
- Foliage quality: High
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS frame generation: On
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4090 for best image quality
The RTX 4090 can easily handle Gray Zone Warfare at the Epic settings. FPS might not be the best if you turn on DLAA, which improves image quality even further, but the game is playable. We recommend the following settings if you are looking for maximum eye candy:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3,840 x 2,160
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: Epic
- Shadow quality: Epic
- Texture resolution: Epic
- Effects quality: Epic
- Reflections quality: Epic
- Foliage quality: Epic
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Medium
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLAA
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS frame generation: Off
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
The RTX 4090 is the best graphics card for gaming you can currently get. It can play Gray Zone Warfare without a single hiccup. The above settings are a mere recommendation given the highest settings won't crack the GPU in high resolutions.