Best Hades 2 settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti (Early Access)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be among the best 1080p gaming GPUs. They are a generation old now and have been replaced by the newer RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti cards. However, the newer Ada Lovelace offerings aren't significantly faster than the Ampere options, keeping them relevant in the latest titles.

Hades 2 isn't a very demanding game. You can expect playable framerates from the title in even a decade-old GPU with sufficient tweaks to the settings. The 3060 and 3060 Ti can deliver high framerates in the game without breaking a sweat.

In this article, we will list the ideal setting combinations for a decent experience in the new rogue-like dungeon crawler.

Hades 2 settings for RTX 3060

Hades 2 is a big update over the original rogue-like game from 2018 (Image via Steam)

Hades 2 is an indie title. Unlike most AAA releases of the year, it doesn't feature realistic 3D graphics that tank performance on more modest GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. It is a dungeon crawler and looks fantastic in that regard. However, the game isn't very demanding at all.

The graphics customization options in Hades 2 are a bit limited. You only get one master setting for quality, and the remaining decide screen resolution, VSync, and other related stuff.

We recommend the High preset for the 3060. The graphics card is powerful enough to handle the game at 120 FPS with the highest settings applied. The detailed settings combination is as follows:

Display

Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Borderless: No

No VSync: Yes

Yes Graphics quality: High

High Brightness: 50%

50% Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Default display: Generic PnP monitor

Hades 2 settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is a capable GPU for playing the latest titles (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3060 Ti is even more capable than its non-Ti sibling. However, you won't have a significantly better time in Hades 2 with this GPU, given how forgiving it is on PC hardware. We recommend the High preset for this card at 1080p.

The 3060 Ti is also a fantastic 1440p gaming GPU. If you are running a QHD display, you can easily switch to this resolution without losing a huge chunk of performance. Higher resolutions always look much better, thereby unlocking a significantly better experience.

The ideal settings combination for the 3060 Ti is as follows:

Display

Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Borderless: No

No VSync: Yes

Yes Graphics quality: High

High Brightness: 50%

50% Resolution: 1,280 x 800

1,280 x 800 Default display: Generic PnP monitor

Both the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti remain capable in all of the latest video games in the market, which goes to show why they are at the top of the Steam Hardware Survey charts. With the above settings applied, Hades 2 runs the best on these cards.