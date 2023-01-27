Best Hi-Fi Rush settings for Steam Deck

Released rather abruptly on January 25, 2023, Hi-Fi Rush, the latest action-adventure rhythm game from Tango Gameworks, features a unique art style that resembles comic-like graphics. The title's world is filled with vibrant colors and provides players with an amazing visual experience. It takes users on an exciting journey in the shoes of Chai, who, along with his teammates, is on a quest to take down an evil megacorporation.

The Steam Deck is Valve's entry into the handheld gaming space. Despite its size, the device is extremely powerful and is capable of comfortably running numerous AAA titles such as Doom, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. In fact, its processing capabilities go beyond simply playing video games, as it's also capable of emulating titles from different consoles.

This guide aims to provide players with the best possible settings to run Hi-Fi Rush on the Steam Deck without any major compromises.

The Steam Deck can easily run Hi-Fi Rush with a few tweaks

Hi-Fi Rush is a Windows and Xbox Series S|X exclusive next-gen title, which comes with some decent hardware requirements. Unlike high-end PCs or the Xbox Series S|X consoles, the Steam Deck doesn't have the resources to run this title in the highest settings. Nevertheless, for a portable device, it does provide a solid experience in Hi-Fi Rush.

The settings suggested in this guide will provide users with an optimal gaming experience, offering decent visuals and framerates. It should be noted that the device's battery usage isn't being taken into consideration in this article. Keeping these objectives in mind, the following settings are recommended for running Hi-Fi Rush on the Steam Deck:

Graphics

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280x720

1280x720 Vertical Sync: On

On Frame Rate Limit: 60

60 Gamma: As per preference.

As per preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Camera Shake: As per preference.

Advanced settings

Camera Motion Blur: Medium

Medium Dynamic Shadows: Medium

Medium Static Global Illumination: On

On Static Shadow Maps: On

On Foliage Quality: High

High SSAO: Quality

Quality SSR: On

On Depth of Field: Medium

Additional settings

Upscaling Technologies: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Movie Play Mode: Quality

These settings can be further tweaked if the visuals are lacking or excessive in any sense. Considering the Steam Deck's hardware, if players prefer higher visual fidelity, they can compromise on FPS and change a few options to High. If better framerates are required, they can opt for the Performance presets of particular options such as SSAO.

System requirements for Hi-Fi Rush

Fortunately, the system requirements for Hi-Fi Rush are fairly modest. The minimum and recommended requirements for Bethesda's latest title are as follows:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6500, Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-6500, Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1050, RX 560

GTX 1050, RX 560 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-6700, Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel Core i7-6700, Ryzen 5 1500X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: RTX 2070, RX 6600, Arc A750

RTX 2070, RX 6600, Arc A750 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space

These are all of the settings that should be tweaked to run this action-adventure rhythm game on the Steam Deck. As mentioned earlier, if users are unhappy with the image quality and performance, they can start off with these settings and then make changes accordingly.

