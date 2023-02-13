The RX 6500 XT was launched as an entry-level video card for 1080p gaming with some compromises. The GPU is a direct competitor to the RTX 3050 from Nvidia, albeit much slower and cheaper.
According to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates, the 6500 XT is barely faster than the GTX 1650. An entry-level GPU was introduced as part of the Turing lineup in 2019.
The card can handle most AAA titles in FHD, today's most popular resolution. Gamers, however, have to tweak the graphics options in games like Hogwarts Legacy to maintain a smooth framerate.
AMD's Radeon RX 6500 XT is a fantastic cost-effective card for playing Hogwarts Legacy
The RX 6500 XT is not an impressive card on paper. The GPU is based on a cut-down Navi 24 graphics processor. Its hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance is questionable, with just 16 Compute Units (CUs), 16 RT cores, and 4 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory.
However, support for the latest temporal upscaling technologies like FSR 2.1 makes it a great option to play the latest games like Hogwarts Legacy.
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT for better framerate
The game runs flawlessly in 1080p with the following settings applied:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA Low
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2.0
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Material Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Sky Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: Medium
- Population Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT for better picture quality
The RX 6500 XT can run Hogwarts Legacy at native 1080p in high settings without dropping below 1080p. The following settings will allow gamers to enjoy a smooth experience without major FPS drops:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: None
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Overall, the 6500 XT is a solid card for budget gaming. The card is among the cheapest on the market and can run most AAA games without major issues. This aspect makes it a great recommendation for any sub-$1,000 gaming PC.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.