The RX 6500 XT was launched as an entry-level video card for 1080p gaming with some compromises. The GPU is a direct competitor to the RTX 3050 from Nvidia, albeit much slower and cheaper.

According to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates, the 6500 XT is barely faster than the GTX 1650. An entry-level GPU was introduced as part of the Turing lineup in 2019.

The card can handle most AAA titles in FHD, today's most popular resolution. Gamers, however, have to tweak the graphics options in games like Hogwarts Legacy to maintain a smooth framerate.

AMD's Radeon RX 6500 XT is a fantastic cost-effective card for playing Hogwarts Legacy

The RX 6500 XT is not an impressive card on paper. The GPU is based on a cut-down Navi 24 graphics processor. Its hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance is questionable, with just 16 Compute Units (CUs), 16 RT cores, and 4 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory.

However, support for the latest temporal upscaling technologies like FSR 2.1 makes it a great option to play the latest games like Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT for better framerate

The game runs flawlessly in 1080p with the following settings applied:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA Low

: TAA Low Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2.0

AMD FSR 2.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance

AMD FSR Performance Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT for better picture quality

The RX 6500 XT can run Hogwarts Legacy at native 1080p in high settings without dropping below 1080p. The following settings will allow gamers to enjoy a smooth experience without major FPS drops:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: None

None Upscale Mode: None

None Upscale Sharpness: None

None Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Overall, the 6500 XT is a solid card for budget gaming. The card is among the cheapest on the market and can run most AAA games without major issues. This aspect makes it a great recommendation for any sub-$1,000 gaming PC.

