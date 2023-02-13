Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Hogwarts Legacy is a visual masterpiece, showcasing stunning graphics that truly demonstrate the power of modern gaming technology. Released just this month, the RPG utilizes the latest hardware capabilities to offer players a breathtaking visual experience. The game's world is beautifully crafted, with intricate details and breathtaking environments that truly immerse players in the magical universe.

The AMD Ryzen 5 3400G is a fairly capable Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) that was released back in 2019. This particular APU is equipped with the powerful Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics computing unit, making it one of the strongest integrated graphics solutions that's available in a processor. Although the Ryzen 5 3400G is a decent APU with solid integrated graphics, it may not be the best option for demanding games.

The settings recommended in this guide are optimized to strike a healthy balance between delivering playable frame rates and maintaining the best possible visual quality with the AMD Ryzen 5 3400G APU.

Hogwarts Legacy struggles with the AMD Ryzen 5 3400G, but runs well with the correct settings

Hogwarts Legacy is a demanding title that strains even the most powerful systems. The AMD Ryzen 5 3400G, despite being a capable APU, struggles to run the game smoothly at 1080p resolution. Certain in-game settings will need to be adjusted, such as lowering the resolution, to achieve a playable experience.

With the right settings, the Ryzen 5 3400G can provide fairly enjoyable gameplay while maintaining a decent level of visual quality. Keeping these objectives in mind, these are the settings that one should use in Hogwarts Legacy with the Ryzen 5 3400G APU:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Resolution: 1600x900

1600x900 Rendering Resolution: 50%

50% Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2

AMD FSR 2 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR 2 Performance

AMD FSR 2 Performance Upscale Sharpness: As per preference

As per preference Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but you can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but you can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

With the help of these settings, players can expect to see a stable frame rate of around 40-50 FPS while exploring indoor environments in Hogwarts Legacy. It should be noted that during intense combat sequences or while exploring outdoor environments, the frame rate could potentially drop to the low 30s.

This is due to the increased graphical demands for these types of scenes, which can be difficult for the APU to handle. Nevertheless, these optimized settings are designed to provide the best possible performance with the AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and ensure that players are able to fully immerse themselves in the world of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently live and has already amassed a sizeable fanbase. The game is available on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions will be released later this year.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

