The Ryzen 5 5600G is an Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) that's built on AMD's Zen 3 architecture. This particular processor features an integrated Radeon Vega 8 GPU that's surprisingly capable with modern AAA titles.

Although the chip has to rely on lower resolutions to achieve playable framerates, the addition of upscaling technologies like FSR to its arsenal has immensely helped with the gaming experience while using this processor.

As expected, gamers will have to do a fair bit of tweaking before loading up Hogwarts Legacy with this APU. In this article, we have listed the best settings to run Hogwarts Legacy with either superior visual quality or higher framerates. Based on their individual preferences, fans can use them accordingly.

The Ryzen 5 5600G runs Hogwarts Legacy without major performance issues

In general, the Ryzen 5 5600G is a great all-rounder. Based on the Zen 3 architecture, it boasts a massive improvement over last-gen architectures. Furthermore, this chip works rather well when paired alongside any modern graphics card.

With six cores and twelve threads, it's certainly a future-proof solution that can last at least a few more years if it's paired with a dedicated GPU.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Ryzen 5 5600G for better visual quality

The Ryzen 5 5600G can run Hogwarts Legacy in FHD with the following settings applied:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA Low

: TAA Low Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2.0

AMD FSR 2.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance

AMD FSR Performance Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preferences)

+0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preferences) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Ryzen 5 5600G for better framerates

Even without a dedicated GPU, an APU like the Ryzen 5 5600G can pump out a decent framerate of about 50 to 60 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy, albeit at 720p resolution with some upscaling applied. With the following settings, the game might not look as good as it can be, but it should run smoothly:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance

AMD FSR Performance Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preferences)

+0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preferences) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a powerful gaming chip on a budget. It can handle almost every title at lower resolutions, including the latest AAA games. As a result, gamers with this particular processor can save themselves an upgrade if they're planning to try out Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

