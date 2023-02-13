The Ryzen 7 5700G is the highest-end accelerated processing unit (APU) offered by Team Red. The chip comes with 16 threads, which makes up for a high-end CPU, and an 8-core Vega GPU, which can run almost every modern AAA game with some compromises.

The chip has been sought after for its performance in competitive titles like Valorant and CS:GO. It is a prudent and cost-effective solution for slightly older and well-optimized titles.

However, the fact that the chip can run Hogwarts Legacy in 1080p without a dedicated GPU is a pleasant surprise. With the following settings, gamers can enjoy the game at playable framerates.

Ryzen 7 5700G can handle Hogwarts Legacy with some compromises

While the Ryzen 7 5700G is not the most powerful pixel pusher on the market, the addition of temporal upscaling formulas like FSR adds extra life to the chip.

The processor supports FSR 2, which is almost as good as DLSS in output picture quality. In many cases, AMD's open-source temporal upscaling formula provides higher framerate gains than DLSS.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Ryzen 7 5700G for better visual quality

With the following settings, the Ryzen 7 5700G can handle Hogwarts Leagcy at 1080p.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA Low

: TAA Low Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2.0

AMD FSR 2.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance

AMD FSR Performance Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preferences)

+0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preferences) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Ryzen 7 5700G for better framerates

The Ryzen 7 5700G can scale up to the upper 50s in terms of framerate by dropping the resolution to 720p. With FSR set to Performance, the game is rendered at 360p, so don't expect a ton of visual fidelity.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2.0

AMD FSR 2.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance

AMD FSR Performance Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preferences)

+0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preferences) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

The Ryzen 7 5700G's capabilities keep surprising even months after its release. The chip hints at what the upcoming RDNA 2-powered APUs based on the Zen 4 architecture will be able to achieve without a discrete GPU.

