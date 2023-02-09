The RTX 3060 laptop GPU is among the most popular Ampere graphics processors on the market. With massive generational leaps over the last-gen RTX 2060 mobile GPU, the laptops stole the heat from GTX 1660-powered options.
While the GPU is powerful enough for ray tracing, it can max out pretty much any title at 1080p. Some games also run at 1440p with some minor tweaks to the settings. The same applies to Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most anticipated releases of 2023.
The game comes with a bunch of graphics options that can make choosing the best options for RTX 3060 laptops a bit of a chore. Thus, in this guide, we will list the best settings for the GPU.
Best settings for Hogwarts Legacy on RTX 3060 laptops
RTX 3060 laptops shot up in popularity because of their relatively affordable price tag and unmatched computing prowess. The underlying graphics processor packs 3,840 CUDA cores and 6 GB of GDDR6 memory.
According to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates, it is faster than the RTX 2060 and GTX 1080 desktop graphics cards.
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptops at 1080p
The RTX 3060 laptop GPU can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy at the High preset with some ray tracing. The best settings for a stable framerate are listed below.
Display options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics options
- Global Quality Preset: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptops at 1440p
With some compromise to visual fidelity, the RTX 3060 laptops can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy at QHD resolution without a massive hit to the framerate. Since the game looks gorgeous even at medium settings, gamers need not worry much.
Display options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Material Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Sky Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: Medium
- Population Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Overall, the RTX 3060 laptops are a great mix of computing power and pricing. They can run most modern AAA titles without major hiccups. Thus, gamers playing the latest Wizarding World title are in for a treat.
