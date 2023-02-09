The RTX 3060 laptop GPU is among the most popular Ampere graphics processors on the market. With massive generational leaps over the last-gen RTX 2060 mobile GPU, the laptops stole the heat from GTX 1660-powered options.

While the GPU is powerful enough for ray tracing, it can max out pretty much any title at 1080p. Some games also run at 1440p with some minor tweaks to the settings. The same applies to Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most anticipated releases of 2023.

The game comes with a bunch of graphics options that can make choosing the best options for RTX 3060 laptops a bit of a chore. Thus, in this guide, we will list the best settings for the GPU.

Best settings for Hogwarts Legacy on RTX 3060 laptops

RTX 3060 laptops shot up in popularity because of their relatively affordable price tag and unmatched computing prowess. The underlying graphics processor packs 3,840 CUDA cores and 6 GB of GDDR6 memory.

According to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates, it is faster than the RTX 2060 and GTX 1080 desktop graphics cards.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptops at 1080p

The RTX 3060 laptop GPU can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy at the High preset with some ray tracing. The best settings for a stable framerate are listed below.

Display options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptops at 1440p

With some compromise to visual fidelity, the RTX 3060 laptops can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy at QHD resolution without a massive hit to the framerate. Since the game looks gorgeous even at medium settings, gamers need not worry much.

Display options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Overall, the RTX 3060 laptops are a great mix of computing power and pricing. They can run most modern AAA titles without major hiccups. Thus, gamers playing the latest Wizarding World title are in for a treat.

