Best Holiday Sale gaming PC deals: Graphics cards, CPUs, RAM, and more

Several retail outlets are running great deals on gaming hardware during this Holiday sale. They are perfect gift ideas for your gamer friend whose PC is due an upgrade. Several products have been discounted massively, which will help you save some bucks while shifting to a more powerful hardware combination.

The discounts range from $10 to hundreds of dollars. You must act fast and claim any of the products that catch your eye because we doubt the prices will drop this low for quite some time after the Christmas season is over.

The below list includes some of the best deals on CPUs, GPUs, graphics cards, and more.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Holiday Sale Graphics Card (GPU) deals

GPUs haven't been massively discounted this Holiday sale. However, you can still save a fancy $40-50 on most models, including the latest RTX 40 and RX 7000 series cards. Here are some of the best deals:

MSI Nvidia RTX 3050 Ventus 2x 8 GB ($219.99)

The RTX 3050 is an entry-level 1080p gaming GPU launched in the last generation. It debuted for $299.99 back in 2022 but is now up for grabs for just $219.99 at Best Buy.

Buy link: MSI Nvidia RTX 3050 Ventus 2x

XFX Speedster SWFR319 Radeon RX 6800 16 GB ($389)

The RX 6800 16 GB continues to be a superb option for 1440p and 4K gaming. It has been discounted by $40 and is available for $959.99 at Best Buy.

Buy link: XFX Speedster SWFR319 Radeon RX 6800

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12 GB ($859.99)

The Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC is a high-end design based on the GPU. The graphics card was originally launched for $900. In the ongoing Holiday sale, however, you can grab it for just $859.99.

Buy link: Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC

XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB ($959.99)

The RX 7900 XTX is the best offering from Team Red. Originally launched for $999, it is currently available at a $40 discount for $959.99 at Best Buy.

Buy link: XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Best Holiday Sale CPU deals

Intel CPUs have been massively discounted this Holiday season. Most deals are on 12th-generation Alder Lake CPUs, but we also spotted some 13th-generation chips for less than their retail MSRP.

Intel Core i7-13700 16-core CPU ($369.99)

The Intel Core i7-13700 is a high-performance gaming CPU targeted at flawless gaming and productivity experience. The chip has been discounted to $369.99 from $409.99

Buy link: Intel Core i7-13700

Intel Core i9-12900K 16-core CPU ($357.99)

The Intel Core i9-12900K continues to be a monster of a chip for gaming. It has been discounted by a massive $262 and is available at $357.99.

Buy link: Intel Core i9-12900K

Intel Core i5-12600K 10-core CPU ($189.99)

The Intel Core i5-12600K is a superb mid-range CPU targeted at gamers and power users. The chip has been discounted to just $189.99 from its launch price of $300 at Best Buy.

Buy link: Intel Core i5-12600K

Intel Core i7-11700 8-core CPU ($219.99)

The Intel Core i7-11700 is still being stocked and sold. The processor has been discounted by $105 in this Holiday sale, bringing the price down to $219.99. The CPU might be a worthy upgrade if you are on an older platform.

Buy link: Intel Core i7-11700

Best Holiday Sale RAM deals

RAM modules are available for some crazy prices at the ongoing sale. We spotted 64 GB of RAM for as low as $100 at Best Buy. The best deals, including DDR5 memory, are as follows:

Corsair Vengeance RGB 32 GB DDR5-6000 (2x 16 GB) ($109.99)

The Corsair Vengeance RGB sticks have been slightly discounted at Best Buy. Introduced for $119.99, these sticks are now retailing for $109.99.

Buy link: Corsair Vengeance RGB 32 GB

Crucial Pro 64 GB 3200 MHz DDR4 kit ($101.99)

The Crucial Pro 64 GB DDR4 kit is mostly targeted at media consumption and office-use PCs. The kit can be picked up for just $101.99 today at Best Buy, making it one of the cheapest 64 GB options today.

Buy link: Crucial Pro 64 GB RAM

PNY XLR8 Gaming 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz kit ($39.99)

The PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR4 memory kit is available for a bargain this Christmas sale at Best Buy. You can pick up the high-performance RAM modules for less than half of its MSRP of $81.99.

Buy link: PNY XLR8 Gaming 16 GB DDR4

Best Holiday Sale Motherboard deals

Motherboards can also be picked up at decent prices in the ongoing Holiday Sale. We spotted some boards for over $50 off on their launch price. Here are the best deals:

MSI Pro Z690-A DDR4 motherboard ($159.99)

The MSI Pro Z690-A DDR4 motherboard has been designed for entry-level office use and media consumption PCs. At just $159.99, it is worth the price.

Buy lin: MSI Pro Z690-A DDR4

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-E Gaming WiFi ($399.99)

The ROG Strix Z790-E Gaming is one of the best Intel-based motherboards out there. It was launched for $469.99 but can be picked up for just $399.99 at Best Buy.

Buy link: ASUS ROG Strix Z790-E Gaming

MSI B550 Gaming Plus AM4 motherboard ($149.99)

The MSI B550 Gaming Plus is a budget design for mid-range systems based on the AM4 socket. It has been discounted to just $149.99, making it worth it for those on the last-gen AMD platform.

Buy link: MSI B550 Gaming Plus

Best Holiday Sale Cooler deals

You can grab some fancy cooling for your system at decent prices this Holiday sale. Some high-end liquid coolers from NZXT and Corsair have been discounted. The best deals are listed below:

NZXT Kraken Elite 280 mm liquid cooler ($189.99)

The NZXT Kraken Elite 280 mm is at the pinnacle of liquid cooling. It has been discounted by $60 at Best Buy, dropping the price to just $189.99.

Buy link: NZXT Kraken Elite 280 mm

Corsair iCUE H100i Elite Capellix XT 240mm liquid cooler ($139.99)

The iCUE H100i Elite Capellix XT is a high-performance liquid cooler capable of handling every major CPU without thermal throttling. It is down to just $139.99 from its $179.99 MSRP.

Buy link: Corsair iCUE H100i Elite Capellix XT 240mm

Corsair LL Series 120mm fan kit ($69.99)

The Corsair LL series fans are a set of three 120 mm cooling fans with accessories included. It usually retails for $89.99 but has been discounted to $69.99 in the Christmas sale. You can save an additional $10 if you are a Best Buy Plus or Total member.

Buy link: Corsair LL Series 120mm fan kit

Thermaltake CT120 ARGB 120 mm fan - Black ($24.99)

The Thermaltake CT120 is a superb 120mm ARGB fan built for extreme airflow. They have been discounted by $10 during this Holiday sale, bringing the price down to just $24.99.

Buy link: Thermaltake CT120 ARGB 120 mm

Overall, retail stores have gone deals galore this holiday season to boost their sales before the end of the year, and you can save some big bucks by building your next gaming PC this winter.