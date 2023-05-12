Best Honkai Star Rail settings for low-end PCs

Honkai Star Rail has become one of the most popular games ever just a few weeks after its launch. It isn't the most graphically demanding game out there. Multiple low-end PCs with 50- or 60-class GPUs can easily handle it without significant performance issues. However, choosing the incorrect graphics settings can give gamers a hard time.

Although the number of options to customize is fewer than what we have seen in other PC games from the last few months, Honkai Star Rail can still leave some gamers scratching their heads. Thus, this guide lists the best graphics settings for playing the HoYoverse title on low-end hardware.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Low-end PCs won't have major issues running Honkai Star Rail at decent framerates

There is a ton of low-end hardware available in the market, ranging from a second-gen Core i3 processor to the GT 710 graphics card. It is worth noting that these options can barely play the latest games. For this reason, we didn't include the best settings for PCs running these components.

The minimum graphics card that qualifies as low-end hardware these days is an AMD RX 560, which was launched back in 2017. It is almost equivalent to the PlayStation 4 in terms of graphics computing power.

Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for low-end PCs at 1080p

The following settings are the best for low-end graphics to run the game at 1080p:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.0

1.0 Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Character Quality: Medium

Medium Environment Detail: Medium

Medium Bloom Effect: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: High

It is worth noting that Honkai Star Rail isn't particularly demanding on the underlying hardware at 1080p. Thus, entry-level GPUs from a few years ago, like the GTX 1050 Ti and the GTX 1060 3 GB, can easily play the game at decent framerates. However, we recommend at least a GTX 1650 in the low end for a decent framerate.

Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for low-end PCs at 1440p

Gaming systems with potent hardware can easily play Honkai Star Rail at decent framerates without running into major performance issues. The best settings are listed below:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.0

1.0 Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Character Quality: Medium

Medium Environment Detail: Low

Low Bloom Effect: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Medium

We recommend at least a GTX 1650 Super for playing the game at QHD. The game can easily maintain a stable 60 FPS at High settings when paired with a higher-end graphics card like the Radeon RX 6500 XT or the RTX 2060.

Overall, low-end PCs can easily handle HoYoverse's latest miHoYo-made turn-based JRPG. With the listed settings applied, gamers can expect a decent framerate without sacrificing visual quality.

