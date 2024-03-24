Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 laptops

Horizon Forbidden West was recently released on PC, and it performs incredibly well on graphics hardware like the Nvidia RTX 4060. Gamers using laptops with an RTX 4060 graphics card are in for a treat, as they can run the game in high settings. Forbidden West is very well optimized for PC, and with the right graphics settings, you should be able to run the game perfectly.

Note that the RTX 4060 is incapable of running the game at very high settings and is best played using its default settings. However, it is recommended that this be tweaked slightly to enhance your overall gaming experience.

Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for laptops with Nvidia RTX 4060

Horizon Forbidden West performs incredibly well with Nvidia RTX 4060 (Image via PlayStation)

Horizon Forbidden West can run well with the Nvidia RTX 4060 as it more than meets the recommended requirements in terms of graphics. Moreover, the RTX 4060 can help deliver high frame rates when playing the game. However, there are better GPUs out there that can deliver improved performance.

That said, the best graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 4060 in Horizon Forbidden West are as follows:

Display settings:

Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematic letterboxing: Off

Off Refresh rate: 144Hz

144Hz VSync: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: DLAA

DLAA Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quantity: Quality

Quality DLSS frame generation: On

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: Very High

Very High Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic

16x Anisotropic Shadow quality: Very High

Very High Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: High

High Level of detail: Very High

Very High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: Very High

Very High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: Very High

Very High Translucency quality: High Res

High Res Parallax occlusion mapping: On

On Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: Very High

Very High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 10

10 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

