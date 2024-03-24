Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 laptops

Horizon Forbidden West was recently released on PC, and it performs incredibly well on graphics hardware like the Nvidia RTX 4060. Gamers using laptops with an RTX 4060 graphics card are in for a treat, as they can run the game in high settings. Forbidden West is very well optimized for PC, and with the right graphics settings, you should be able to run the game perfectly.
Note that the RTX 4060 is incapable of running the game at very high settings and is best played using its default settings. However, it is recommended that this be tweaked slightly to enhance your overall gaming experience.
Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for laptops with Nvidia RTX 4060
Horizon Forbidden West can run well with the Nvidia RTX 4060 as it more than meets the recommended requirements in terms of graphics. Moreover, the RTX 4060 can help deliver high frame rates when playing the game. However, there are better GPUs out there that can deliver improved performance.
That said, the best graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 4060 in Horizon Forbidden West are as follows:
Display settings:
- Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematic letterboxing: Off
- Refresh rate: 144Hz
- VSync: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: DLAA
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quantity: Quality
- DLSS frame generation: On
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: Very High
- Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very High
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: High
- Level of detail: Very High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: Very High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: Very High
- Translucency quality: High Res
- Parallax occlusion mapping: On
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: Very High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 10
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
Check out other Horizon Forbidden West articles by Sportskeeda:
Best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC || How to pre-load Horizon Forbidden West on PC || Horizon Forbidden West PC system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored || Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti || Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super