7 best iPhone 15 innovations that Android phones need to copy

The best iPhone 15 innovations this year are what Android doesn’t have already. For years, Apple has attracted flak for taking advantage of the late-adapter benefit. The Cupertino-based tech giant is accused of taking existing technology or features and polishing them in their best possible form for its iPhone lineup. However, the iPhone 15 series is a different story altogether.

Not only has the brand rolled out the most significant iOS update with several new-age features, but it has also introduced several innovations with the iPhone 15 series. These have not found their way to Android yet, but they should. Read on ahead to know about the best iPhone 15 innovations that Google should bring to Android.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Android phones should copy these iPhone 15 innovations right away

1) 24MP default photo mode

One of the best iPhone 15 innovations introduced by Apple is the 24MP default photo mode instead of the 12MP on Android phones. It means the cameras on 24MP binned shots by default when users click a picture. These are smaller in size but offer more details, a natural color rendition, and an impressive dynamic range. Android phones from Samsung and Google already have powerful cameras and computational prowess, all they have to do is implement the 24MP default mode.

2) Action Button

While Android phones are not alien to dedicated physical buttons — remember the Bixby button on Samsung and the camera shutter button on some phones — none were as functional as Apple’s Action Button. The Action Button replaces the Alert Slider on Pro Models and can be customized to perform various actions. Users can choose from preset functions or map a task.

They can still long press the button to toggle silent mode, but a quick press can be programmed to toggle Focus, open the camera, turn on the flashlight, start a voice memo, or open the Magnifier app. But the best function has to be Shortcut mode, where users can assign any app or favorite shortcut to run with a press of a button. We would love to see this iPhone 15 innovation on Android phones as it’s extremely handy and convenient.

3) Advanced Portrait Mode

The portrait mode, launched with the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016, gets an upgrade on iPhone 15 models. Apple is using powerful AI and machine-learning capabilities to detect when there’s a person or pet in the picture taken and automatically collect depth information. It means users can take standard pictures without switching to portrait mode and apply the effect from the Photos app later on.

They can click a picture and then select whether the person or pet is the focus of the image in Photos. This feature also allows them to set the intensity of the focus blur for an aesthetic appeal. This is new to iPhones, and we would love to see the same feature on Android phones.

4) Interchangeable focal lengths

One of the new iPhone 15 innovations introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models is the ability to change the focal length of the primary lens quickly. It’s set to 24mm (1X) by default and can be set to 28mm (1.2x) or 35mm (1.5x). Users can press and hold the 1x zoom button on the viewfinder to toggle between these focal lengths.

This is like having three actual lenses on your iPhone, and is ideal for those who prefer a narrower focal length than the default 24mm. Top Android phonemakers should copy this innovation to offer mobile photography enthusiasts more freedom and creative choices.

5) Satellite communications

Apple introduced emergency SOS via satellite with the iPhone 14 series launch, which has also been retained on the latest iPhone 15 models. This feature allows users to contact emergency service providers through satellite communication if they are stranded without a cellular network.

This year, Apple has partnered with AAA to introduce a new iPhone 15 innovation called Roadside Assistance via Satellite. It allows consumers to send a message to AAA with details so they can arrive at the exact location with the proper tools to help them get going again. This is one iPhone 15 innovation that Android users will benefit from a lot and should be copied by Android phone makers.

6) Voice isolation

The Voice Isolation mode is not new to iPhones, but it has been further enhanced in iPhone 15 with the help of advanced machine-learning algorithms. The new lineup can further prioritize the user’s voice and isolate background noise more effectively.

While Google offers Clear Calling, it’s not as effective and widespread among other manufacturers. This is one iPhone 15 innovation that every Android phone brand should copy to facilitate crystal-clear call quality.

7) Titanium frame

Last but not the least is the iPhone 15 innovation that might be polarising, considering the discoloration reports from early iPhone 15 users. However, using a Titanium frame has made iPhone 15 Pro models sturdier yet lighter than the previous year’s stainless steel models. There are rumors that Samsung will offer the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a Titanium chassis, and we would like to see more brands offering the same with their top-tier models.

Apple is known for introducing innovations that benefit its products long-term, and Android brands could benefit from adopting these features. That being said, there are some Android innovations that we would like to see on iPhones as well.