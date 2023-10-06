Best iPhone deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days

Those looking to buy an iPhone without butchering their budget would love these smart deals on offer. To ensure you're getting the best deal, it's essential to compare prices and offers on both Amazon and Flipkart. There are a lot of facets to consider, like EMI options, Bank offers, etc, to get the most value for money deals during this festive season.

This article will highlight the best iPhone deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days in 2023.

Best iPhone deals this Sale Season

1) iPhone 14

With this model, you are getting Apple's flagship release from last year, which includes a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel, A15 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP cameras, and the usual Apple trust. In terms of longevity, you need not worry about the next five years by going with this device.

Usually selling for ₹64,999, you can get this phone for under ₹50,000 on Flipkart, along with bank offers and exchange bonuses. Definitely check the deals on this device during the sale season

Flipkart Sale price: ₹ 49,999 with bank offers

₹ Amazon Sale price: ₹64,999

2) iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is an ideal choice thanks to its numerous features that will last you for the next four to five years. In comparison to the older iPhone 12 and 11 models, this release features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, A15 Bionic chipset, dual cameras, and a base storage of 128GB.

It typically costs between ₹55,000 and ₹56,000, but the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has set the price at ₹43,500. Exchange a phone to reduce the cost by an additional ₹3,500.

Flipkart Sale price: ₹ 50,999 with bank offers

₹ Amazon Sale price: ₹39,999 with bank offers and exchange bonus

3) iPhone 12

This Apple device offers three years of future updates, the same two cameras, and the A14 Bionic chipset. Aside from boasting a Super Retina XDR display, which ensures vibrant colors and deep blacks, it is also well-optimized for power efficiency.

Usually going for ₹48,999, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has set the price at ₹36,000. This is a good Apple phone if you prefer sticking to a budget.

Flipkart Sale price: ₹35,999 with bank offers

₹

4) iPhone 11

Although it is not advised to purchase this smartphone in 2023, those on a tight budget will appreciate this deal. The Apple iPhone 11 has a 720p display, Face ID, a dual rear camera, and an A13 Bionic processor, with guaranteed iOS updates for another two or three years.

The model recently incorporated the iOS 17 update, which added a ton of new features. However, be wary of its 64GB of storage. The phone was previously selling for ₹37,999 but is currently on sale for less than ₹30,000.

Flipkart Sale price: ₹29,999

Since the Apple iPhone 15 series devices have launched recently, the prices of the older models have plummeted.

You can also go for the 15 and 15 Pro devices, but they might be expensive as there is no current discount available. With bank discounts also available on both platforms, don't forget to grab a bargain from the Great Indian Sales and Big Billion Days.

