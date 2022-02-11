Best laptops for Apex Legends under $1000

It's been three years since Apex Legends (simply known as Apex) was first released. And with the 12th season releasing on February 8, it saw a massive influx of new players.

With over 350,000 daily players on Steam alone, Apex Legends is one of the most played battle royales globally.

Here are some of the best laptops to play Apex Legends with a minimum of 60 FPS at 1080p.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop

1) CPU-GPU: The CPU and the GPU are the most crucial pieces of hardware in your laptop when it comes to gaming. For games like Apex Legends, you would want at least a quad-core CPU, like an i5 10300h or better, and a relatively newer GPU with preferably at least 4 GB of VRAM, like the GTX 1650 or better.

2) Refresh rate: For competitive games like Apex Legends, you should prefer a higher refresh rate screen of at least 120hz or more, which the specs mentioned above (i5 10300h and GTX 1650) can easily push at 1080p low settings.

3) Resolution: 1080p is the sweet spot, especially for relatively smaller laptop screens, as higher resolutions require more GPU grunt and can cause performance issues during gaming.

4) Screen size: A bigger, 16 or 17-inch screen would be preferable as it would be easier to spot both enemies and loot.

5) Cooling: A gaming laptop should have proper cooling to sustain stable temps over long gaming sessions without causing any thermal throttling.

Best laptops for games like Apex Legends

3) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, with its clean and muted aesthetics, is a perfect fit for gamers who abhor flashy designs on their machines. Being able to push beyond 60 FPS on 1080p easily, it is a great budget option for folks who want to enjoy games like Apex Legends without breaking their banks.

The only con would be the 60hz screen, although who can complain at this price point.

Specs

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h

GPU: GTX 1650 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 60hz

Others: Win 10, 4.96 lbs (2.25 Kg)

Get it here

2) Asus TUF Gaming F17

The Asus TUF Gaming F17 (Image via Amazon)

The TUF Gaming F17 by ASUS, with its 17.3 inch and 144hz display, is an excellent option for those who want a larger display. The GTX 1650ti outperforms the base variant, and along with the four core & 8 thread of the i5, can easily push frame rates close to the refresh rate at 1080p low settings.

Also, the Asus Aura compatible RGB keyboard is a huge plus for gamers and RGB heads.

Specs

CPU: i5 10300H

GPU: GTX 1650ti 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Asus Aura RGB Keyboard, Win 10, 5.73 lbs(2.6 Kg)

Get it here

1) HP Victus 16

The HP Victus 16 (Image via HP)

HP's Victus 16, with its clean aesthetic design and a slew of features, is one of the best price-to-performance laptops. It has a muted black exterior rather than a more gaming-centric design and is one of the few RTX laptops under $1000.

With 5000 series Ryzen CPU and RTX 3050, this beast can target 144 FPS at 1080p low-high settings.

Specs

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5kg)

Get it here

Note: This Apex Legends laptop list reflects the author's views and is in no particular order.

Edited by Ravi Iyer