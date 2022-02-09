Apex Legends Season 12 update released: What’s new?

It's February 8 and past 10 AM PST, which means that Apex Legends' Season 12 has started and is available to all players.

Seasons have been an integral part of the game since EA and Respawn first launched it. Every season brings new additions to the game, which helps to keep the game fresh and engaging for every player. With Season 12 Defiance coinciding with the game's anniversary, the players have seen several significant additions.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Apex Legends: Defiance is now live on all platforms Take on Control, the new, limited-time game mode, unlock the latest Legend Mad Maggie, or battle across a sabotaged Olympus.Apex Legends: Defiance is now live on all platforms Take on Control, the new, limited-time game mode, unlock the latest Legend Mad Maggie, or battle across a sabotaged Olympus. Apex Legends: Defiance is now live on all platforms 💥 https://t.co/TJeSjZCqg8

In the run-up to the release, several leaks and insider information have indicated what's to come. This was followed by the official patch notes, which clearly stated all the new items brought to Apex Legends under the new season. There is a brand new operator, a limited-time game mode, a new battle pass, and most importantly, nerfs and buffs to the existing items and champions.

Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance brings a whole array of new things

The major addition has to be a brand new legend in the form of Mad Maggie. Right from the first reveal, players have taken a keen interest in her, and with the start of the new season, it will now be interesting to see how she will fit into the entire meta, but at first glance, she looks exceptionally potent. Existing legends like Caustic and Crypto have also changed to make them more in line with the meta.

The next significant addition is indeed the much-awaited control mode. This time-limited mode is quite different from what typical Apex Legends offers to its players.

The 9-V-9 mode will have players trying to control major points on the map. With custom loadouts, continuous respawns, and the biggest teams, the control mode is set to grab the interest of both veterans and newer players alike.

Respawn has also prepared bonus gifts to mark the game's third anniversary. Starting February 8, players can obtain free legends and thematic packs.

There will be three such weeks where players can earn up to three legends along with thematic and legend packs. All the legends that will be unlocked will stay permanently on the roster of players, and they include Wattson, Octane and Valkyrie.

The Olympus map, along with wildlife, will undergo changes. Players will now experience an expanded area, and there are more POIs than ever. As for wildlife, Respawn believes some of the items were a bit too grinding compared to the rewards.

This has been adjusted and will be a massive boost to the players. The Drop Ship mapping has also been changed to make all map areas more accessible for players.

Ranked again witnesses changes this season as Respawn has now decided to emphasize placements. Based on the previous set of changes, players focused too much on kills rather than the final standings.

With the upcoming changes, final placement again increases in importance, and players will have to balance to gain through the ranks.

Are the overall changes for the new season of Apex Legends good?

In one word, yes. Some of the changes and balancing acts may appear minor but will likely go a long way in making the game more balanced and enjoyable. The gifts awarded over the next three weeks also add a nice touch, especially to potential newcomers who may pick up Apex Legends over Season 12.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's too early to evaluate how Mad Maggie will fit into the system. But the control mode seems like an excellent addition, and if it turns out to be successful, Respawn might convert it into a permanent mode in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar