5 best laptops to play Genshin Impact in 2024

Choosing the best laptops to play Genshin Impact can be daunting, given the many options available. Every game has its unique requirements, demanding specific configurations for optimal performance. Although most modern gaming laptops can handle this game smoothly, picking one from the diverse range of devices can be challenging.

Brands offer a wide range of laptop models, each with different features and specifications, and understanding the differences between them is a complete head-scratcher. So, to aid you in selecting the ideal device, we have crafted a list of the five best laptops to play Genshin Impact in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best laptops to play Genshin Impact?

1) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is one of the best laptops to play Genshin Impact (Image via Lenovo)

Despite being an older device, Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is one of the best laptops to play Genshin Impact in 2024. It is a 15.6-inch budget gaming laptop with some impressive features. The keyboard is very responsive, and the touchpad is quite spacious.

Specifications Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3050 RAM 8 GB Storage 1 TB HDD + 256GB SSD GPU memory 4GB Display 15.6- inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Price $620

This device boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3050 GPU. Apart from that, you get a combination of HDD and SSD memory, leveraging the benefits of both storage mediums.

Pros:

Available at a very affordable price.

A good blend of HDD and SSD.

Cons:

The battery life is short.

Single channel RAM.

2) Acer Nitro 5

The device is available in both Intel and AMD variants (Image via Acer/Chroma)

Our next pick for the best laptop to play Genshin Impact is the Acer Nitro 5. This 15.6-inch laptop has a 144Hz refresh rate display, giving a smoother-looking experience. It also has a 720p webcam and some useful ports. The build is pretty minimalist yet very sturdy.

Specifications Acer Nitro 5 Processor 12 Gen Intel Core i5/i7 AMD Ryzen 7 6000 series GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB GPU memory Up to 8GB Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Price Starting at $879

The Acer Nitro 5 is available in both Intel and AMD variants. Additionally, you can choose a GPU from the GeForce RTX 3000 series.

Pros:

Multiple configuration options are available.

Offers a good refresh rate.

Battery life is good.

Cons:

Falls short of 60fps in most scenarios

The quality of the webcam is low.

3) Dell Inspiron 16 Plus

One of the best laptops to play Genshin Impact (Image via Dell)

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a decent device at this price segment. The battery life is exceptionally good, and it can handle your favorite titles without any trouble. Instead of Windows Hello face recognition, it has a fingerprint reader built into the power button for easy login.

Specifications Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7 GPU NVIDIA RTX 3050/4050/4060 RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB GPU memory Up to 8GB Display 16.0-inch (2560x1600) Price Starting at $999

This device takes all its power from the 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, which is upgradeable to i7-13700H. Besides this, you have multiple configuration options for the GPU.

Pros:

In-built fingerprint scanner.

Price starts at a very competitive price.

Battery life is good.

Cons:

Heavy compared to other models.

It comes with an IPS display.

4) MSI Thin GF63

The thinnest device to play Genshin Impact (Image via MSI)

Despite being an entry-level device, the MSI Thin GF63 boasts some premium features. This device has a Cooler Boost 5, which uses two fans and six heat pipes to keep the system cool, making it one of the best laptops to play Genshin Impact.

Specifications MSI Thin GF63 Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7 GPU Intel Arc A370M Graphics RAM Up to 64GB Storage Up to 2TB GPU memory Up to 8GB Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) Price Starting at $799

The MSI Thin GF63 has a vibrant 144Hz fast refresh rate display. It has a sturdy design, a thin design, and a reasonable weight for a high-powered gaming laptop. If this looks interesting, you can check our list of the five best MSI gaming laptops.

Pros:

Available at a very affordable price.

The vibrant 144Hz IPS display ensures a smooth experience.

Cons:

The keyboard is flat and uncomfortable.

Pretty average battery life.

5) HP Victus 16

Affordable gaming laptop by HP (Image via HP)

The last device on the list of the best laptops for Genshin Impact is the HP Victus 16. Despite being plastic-built, the body feels premium and sturdy. The display comes with an anti-reflective coating, ensuring high brightness while outdoors.

Specifications HP Victus 16 Processor 14th Gen Intel i5/i7 GPU NVIDIA RTX 4050/4060 RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB GPU memory Up to 8GB Display 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) or16.1-inch diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440) Price Starting at $1099

With the base model starting with Intel Core i5 and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, the Victus 16 offers several upgrade options.

Pros:

The build feels premium and sturdy.

Anti-reflective coating on the display.

Battery life is much better as compared to others.

Cons:

The refresh rate is very low.

The top variants are a bit overpriced.

This is the end of our list of the five best laptops to play Genshin Impact. If these options don't interest you, check out this list of the best laptops from other brands.