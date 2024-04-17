5 best laptops to play The Sims 4 in 2024

The market is flooded with a lot of computing hardware. Nevertheless, only a few may be deemed the best laptops to play The Sims 4. Every game has its unique specs requirements for smooth gameplay. The free-to-play title by EA is not demanding in terms of system requirements.

However, as the game evolves, you might need a more powerful system to run the Maxis's life simulation game smoothly. While many contemporary laptops boast the ability to handle this game with ease, navigating through the sea of available options to find the perfect fit can feel like quite the endeavor.

This article shortlists the top laptops on which you can enjoy The Sims 4.

What are the best laptops to play The Sims 4?

1) Asus TUF A17 FA707XI

Impressive machine with high-end specs (Image via Asus)

The Asus TUF A17 is great for playing all your favorite titles. This powerhouse machine combines impressive specs, eye-catching design, and long-lasting battery life. It features a WQHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth gameplay without annoying glare. Plus, its robust build promises durability for intense gaming sessions.

Specifications Asus TUF A17 FA707XI Processor AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 8GB Display 17.3-inch, WQHD Memory 8GB/16GB Storage 512GB/1TB/2TB Battery 90WHrs Weight 2.60Kg Price Starts at $1299

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, with features like MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, it's engineered for peak performance.

No significant deal breakers mar this laptop's appeal. However, those mindful of budgetary constraints may wish to explore alternative options listed herein.

Pros

It offers strong performance.

The battery life is decent.

Premium and sturdy build quality.

Cons

The fans can get loud under resource-intensive tasks.

The display is a bit dim.

2) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RK-PH74

A strong contender among the best laptops to play The Sims 4 (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a true gaming laptop in all senses. Despite the slim build, it doesn’t compromise on performance and power. The display is bright and responsive with thin bezels giving an immersive viewing experience.

The touchpad is also large and smooth. While all the device's features are impressive, the battery life makes it stand out among the best laptops to play the Sims 4; it can run around 10 hours.

Specifications Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS Graphics AMD Radeon RX 6800S, 8GB Display 14-inch, QHD+ Memory Up to 24GB Storage 1TB Battery 76WHrs Weight 1.65Kg Price Starts at $1099

The laptop also has in-built keyboard backlighting, which looks great in low-light environments but doesn't impress in normal lighting conditions.

You also get the Asus ErgoLift display, which can be used to adjust the laptop's position to give you a more comfortable experience in long gaming sessions.

Pros

The battery life is best-in-class.

The design is sleek and portable.

Cons

The keyboard might get warm in long use.

Backlight performance is not satisfactory.

3) MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-1675US

Best value for money device (Image via MSI)

MSI's Katana 15 is one of the best laptops to play The Sims 4, and the reason is simple, price-to-feature ratio. The design of the device is very simple with some RGB lighting touch, which might not be appealing for many individuals.

However, the true value of the machine lies in its powerful internal hardware, which can run your favorite game by Maxis without any sweat.

Specifications MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-1675US Processor Intel Core i7-13620H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 6GB Display 15.6-inch, FHD Memory 16GB Storage 1TB Battery 53.5WHrs Weight 2.25Kg Price Starts at $999

The Katana 15 features a full HD display, which offers fine details. The max refresh rate is 144Hz. Overall, the screen isn't as good as its other counterpart, but it gets the work done. The build quality is also mediocre.

The battery can run for around five and a half hours, which is pretty decent. In the end, if you can skip the screen quality, it is arguably the most compelling option in the list of the best laptops to play The Sims 4.

Pros

It is truly a value-for-budget machine.

It delivers stable performance.

Cons

The build quality is average.

The screen quality is not that good.

4) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-74GG

One of the best laptops to play The Sims 4 (Image via Acer)

Packing a punch with its Intel Core i7-12650H chipset, dedicated GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and a robust 16GB RAM alongside a spacious 512GB SSD, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best laptops to play The Sims 4 without any throttle in performance. While not the most potent contender, it works smoothly.

Specifications Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-74GG Processor Intel Core i7-12650H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 6GB Display 15.6-inch, LCD Memory 16GB Storage 512GB Battery 59WHrs Weight 2.50Kg Price Starts at $899

You might notice some noise due to the fans, especially when performing high-end tasks. Battery life isn't that great, but it can run four to five hours on a single charge. Other than that, the only tradeoff is the dim display. Surprisingly, it also boasts a USB-C port.

Pros

It boasts impressive specs.

It comes with a USB-C port.

The performance is smooth.

Cons

Mediocre battery life.

The display is not bright enough.

5) Victus Gaming Laptop 15z-fb100

Affordable laptop to play your favorite title (Image via HP)

If you're looking for an affordable machine, the Victus 15 is one of the best laptops to play The Sims 4. It's feature-packed and has good hardware configurations.

The screen-to-body ratio is 82.2% with skinny side bezels on the sides. The top and bottom ones are larger. The build quality is good, and interestingly it is made of recycled and sustainable materials.

Specifications Victus Gaming Laptop 15z-fb100 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB Display 15.6-inch, FHD Memory 16GB Storage 512GB Battery 52.5WHrs Weight 2.30Kg Price Starts at $759

While the other aspects are good, battery life is not up to the mark. It runs around four hours on normal tasks, which surely gets lower while gaming. Other than that, there aren't any deal breakers considering the price point. However, if you look for portability, consider a different device.

Pros

Available at an affordable price.

It comes with various configuration options.

Cons

Battery life is below average.

Other options

The abovementioned options are a few of the best laptops to play The Sims 4, but the list isn’t exhaustive. Many other models are capable of delivering an optimal performance, such as

Asus TUF A15

MSI GF63

Acer Nitro 16

Lenovo LOQ, and other

All the laptops that match the recommended specs requirement (specified by EA) of the game are good to go.

Our compilation of the best laptops to play The Sims 4 gaming offers diverse options to match various preferences. Select the one which suits you the best. Follow Sportskeeda for more such articles.

