5 best laptops to play The Sims 4 in 2024

The market is flooded with a lot of computing hardware. Nevertheless, only a few may be deemed the best laptops to play The Sims 4. Every game has its unique specs requirements for smooth gameplay. The free-to-play title by EA is not demanding in terms of system requirements.
However, as the game evolves, you might need a more powerful system to run the Maxis's life simulation game smoothly. While many contemporary laptops boast the ability to handle this game with ease, navigating through the sea of available options to find the perfect fit can feel like quite the endeavor.
This article shortlists the top laptops on which you can enjoy The Sims 4.
What are the best laptops to play The Sims 4?
1) Asus TUF A17 FA707XI
The Asus TUF A17 is great for playing all your favorite titles. This powerhouse machine combines impressive specs, eye-catching design, and long-lasting battery life. It features a WQHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth gameplay without annoying glare. Plus, its robust build promises durability for intense gaming sessions.
Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, with features like MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, it's engineered for peak performance.
No significant deal breakers mar this laptop's appeal. However, those mindful of budgetary constraints may wish to explore alternative options listed herein.
Pros
- It offers strong performance.
- The battery life is decent.
- Premium and sturdy build quality.
Cons
- The fans can get loud under resource-intensive tasks.
- The display is a bit dim.
2) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RK-PH74
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a true gaming laptop in all senses. Despite the slim build, it doesn’t compromise on performance and power. The display is bright and responsive with thin bezels giving an immersive viewing experience.
The touchpad is also large and smooth. While all the device's features are impressive, the battery life makes it stand out among the best laptops to play the Sims 4; it can run around 10 hours.
The laptop also has in-built keyboard backlighting, which looks great in low-light environments but doesn't impress in normal lighting conditions.
You also get the Asus ErgoLift display, which can be used to adjust the laptop's position to give you a more comfortable experience in long gaming sessions.
Pros
- The battery life is best-in-class.
- The design is sleek and portable.
Cons
- The keyboard might get warm in long use.
- Backlight performance is not satisfactory.
3) MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-1675US
MSI's Katana 15 is one of the best laptops to play The Sims 4, and the reason is simple, price-to-feature ratio. The design of the device is very simple with some RGB lighting touch, which might not be appealing for many individuals.
However, the true value of the machine lies in its powerful internal hardware, which can run your favorite game by Maxis without any sweat.
The Katana 15 features a full HD display, which offers fine details. The max refresh rate is 144Hz. Overall, the screen isn't as good as its other counterpart, but it gets the work done. The build quality is also mediocre.
The battery can run for around five and a half hours, which is pretty decent. In the end, if you can skip the screen quality, it is arguably the most compelling option in the list of the best laptops to play The Sims 4.
Pros
- It is truly a value-for-budget machine.
- It delivers stable performance.
Cons
- The build quality is average.
- The screen quality is not that good.
4) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-74GG
Packing a punch with its Intel Core i7-12650H chipset, dedicated GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and a robust 16GB RAM alongside a spacious 512GB SSD, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best laptops to play The Sims 4 without any throttle in performance. While not the most potent contender, it works smoothly.
You might notice some noise due to the fans, especially when performing high-end tasks. Battery life isn't that great, but it can run four to five hours on a single charge. Other than that, the only tradeoff is the dim display. Surprisingly, it also boasts a USB-C port.
Pros
- It boasts impressive specs.
- It comes with a USB-C port.
- The performance is smooth.
Cons
- Mediocre battery life.
- The display is not bright enough.
5) Victus Gaming Laptop 15z-fb100
If you're looking for an affordable machine, the Victus 15 is one of the best laptops to play The Sims 4. It's feature-packed and has good hardware configurations.
The screen-to-body ratio is 82.2% with skinny side bezels on the sides. The top and bottom ones are larger. The build quality is good, and interestingly it is made of recycled and sustainable materials.
While the other aspects are good, battery life is not up to the mark. It runs around four hours on normal tasks, which surely gets lower while gaming. Other than that, there aren't any deal breakers considering the price point. However, if you look for portability, consider a different device.
Pros
- Available at an affordable price.
- It comes with various configuration options.
Cons
- Battery life is below average.
Other options
The abovementioned options are a few of the best laptops to play The Sims 4, but the list isn’t exhaustive. Many other models are capable of delivering an optimal performance, such as
- Asus TUF A15
- MSI GF63
- Acer Nitro 16
- Lenovo LOQ, and other
All the laptops that match the recommended specs requirement (specified by EA) of the game are good to go.
Our compilation of the best laptops to play The Sims 4 gaming offers diverse options to match various preferences. Select the one which suits you the best.