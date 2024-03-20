Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Victus: Which is the better mid-tier gaming laptop?

When looking into the best mid-tier gaming laptops, the Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Victus debate must surely come to mind. The Nitro 5 and the Victus are excellent gaming laptops that have incredible specifications and are capable of handling AAA titles with relevant ease. Both devices have their strengths and weaknesses and perform slightly better than the other in certain fields.

This article offers a Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Victus comparison to see which one is the better mid-tier gaming laptop.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Victus: What are their specifications?

To start this Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Victus comparison, we acknowledge that both laptops are excellent devices with great gaming specifications. While there isn't a huge difference in the specs, there are a few fields in which each laptop does better than the other.

Features Acer Nitro 5 HP Victus Display 15.6" LCD 16.1" FHD Processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Intel Core i7-13700H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 32GB 16GB ROM 1TB PCIe 1TB PCIe

Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Victus: Which one has better performance?

The Acer Nitro 5 has a higher RAM, whereas the HP Victus provides a superior GPU. The HP Victus' RAM maxes out at 16GB (DDR5), whereas the top-end model of the Nitro 5 maxes out at 32GB (DDR5) stock. Both laptops have two slots for RAM storage. The two devices can only be upgraded up to 32GB, with each slot holding 16GB.

Thus, the Nitro 5 is a good option for casual gamers. Meanwhile, the Victus caters to more serious gamers as it can handle most AAA titles with ease. In the end, the choice comes down to your personal needs.

Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Victus: Which one has a better display?

The Acer Nitro 5 powers a smooth 165Hz display (Image via Acer)

The Acer Nitro 5 has a 15.6" LCD, while the HP Victus has a larger 16.1" FHD display. Both laptops are equipped with IPS technology, but the Nitro 5 has a higher screen resolution of 2560 x 1440.

One drawback of the Victus would be that the refresh rate maxes out at 60Hz on the top-end version compared to the 165Hz display of the Nitro 5.

The HP Victus offers an wide range of refresh rates based on varying price ranges (Image via HP)

We found that the Nitro 5 offers 144Hz and 165Hz display on all of its mid-tier laptops, whereas the Victus only offers a refresh rate of 60Hz on its top-end laptop. However, some of its laptops in the sub-$1000 price range offer a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 240Hz as well.

Thus, on one side, we have the Nitro 5 with a comparatively smaller screen but higher resolution. On the other side, we have the Victus with a larger screen but lower screen resolution.

We feel the Nitro 5 is better for gaming due to its higher resolution and refresh rate.

Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Victus: How much do they cost?

The Acer Nitro 5 costs $1,299.99 (Nitro 5 AN515-46-R0EQ), while the HP Victus costs $1,449.99 (Victus 16-r0097nr). Do note that these laptops have many other versions and configurations, and you can check them all out on their official websites. There are Intel and AMD versions, and different RAM and ROM configurations you can choose from.

Based on the features provided, we feel both laptops are worth the price. From a budget standpoint, the Nitro 5 would be a great buy. However, if you can afford models like the Victus 15 or 16, go for them, as they provide a slightly better gaming experience.

Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Victus: Verdict

To conclude this Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Victus comparison, we feel both laptops are excellent for gaming. In the end, it comes down to budget preferences, performance needs, and so on.

The Victus is a better option in terms of performance and overall gaming experience. It caters to gamers who prioritize performance and are willing to pay more for it.

The Nitro 5, on the other hand, has a far better display and is relatively cheaper than the Victus. For gamers on a tighter budget, it would serve as an excellent buy.

Follow Sportskeeda tech for more articles.

Check out more Sportskeeda laptop articles:

5 best Asus gaming laptops in 2024 || 5 best budget laptops for playing Fortnite Chapter 5 || 5 best MSI gaming laptops in 2024 || 5 best gaming laptops for students in 2024