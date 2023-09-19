Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be fantastic graphics cards for playing the latest and greatest video games in the market. The GPUs were launched as high-performance gaming machines targeting 1080p resolutions. They hit playable framerates in every AAA game released so far this year. Lies of P, the new action RPG, is no exception to this formula.

The game is optimized pretty well on PC. it delivers fantastic visuals while running at over 100 FPS, even on mid-range GPUs like the 3060 and 3060 Ti. You can expect a solid experience even with some of the most modest hardware.

In this article, we will go over the best setting combination for the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti in Lies of P. We will primarily target smooth 60+ FPS at high resolutions.

Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 targets high framerates at 1080p. However, you can play Lies of P at the highest settings at 1440p on this GPU while maintaining close to 90 FPS in the game. Although the game supports both AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS, you won't have to rely on either of them for a decent experience in the title.

Below is the list of our recommended settings for the 3060 in this action RPG:

Graphics

Screen mode: Maximum screen

Maximum screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max frame limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Vsync: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FidelityFX CACAO: On

On Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 1

Graphics quality

Visibility: Best

Best Anti-aliasing quality: Best

Best Post-processing quality: Best

Best Shadow quality: Best

Best Texture quality: Best

Best Effect quality: Best

Best Vegetation quality: Best

Best Shading quality: Best

Best Reflection quality: Best

Best Volumetric fog quality: Best

Best Ambient occlusion quality: Best

Best Anisotropy filter quality: Best

Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling and packs enough rendering prowess to play Lies of P at up to 4K without major compromises on visual fidelity and framerates. However, we recommend sticking to 1440p for the best experience.

Our recommendation for the best graphics settings for the 3060 Ti in Lies of P is as follows:

Lies of P is one of the best-optimized AAA games released so far this year. The game plays pretty well, even on mid-range graphics cards from the last gen. Those with the 3060 and 3060 Ti will have no problems in playing the action RPG.