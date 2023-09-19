Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti were launched as high-end 4K gaming graphics cards in the last-gen Ampere lineup. Even a few years after release, these GPUs continue to rank among the most powerful gaming machines in the market. They can easily play Lies of P, the new action RPG, without breaking a sweat. The game is optimized exceptionally well for a modern AAA title and plays at high framerates on some modest hardware.

Therefore, those with the 3080 and 3080 Ti can expect to max out the title without losing on high framerates. We will go over the ideal settings in Lies of P to get the best experience on the 80-class 4K gaming GPUs from the last-gen.

Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

Both the RTX 3080 10 GB and 12 GB video cards are powerful enough to handle Lies of P at the highest settings. These GPUs were introduced to support the latest and most demanding video games at 4K, and they still continue to deliver on their initial promise.

Our recommendation for the best settings in Lies of P is as follows:

Graphics

Screen mode: Maximum screen

Maximum screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Max frame limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Vsync: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FidelityFX CACAO: On

On Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 1

Graphics quality

Visibility: Best

Best Anti-aliasing quality: Best

Best Post-processing quality: Best

Best Shadow quality: Best

Best Texture quality: Best

Best Effect quality: Best

Best Vegetation quality: Best

Best Shading quality: Best

Best Reflection quality: Best

Best Volumetric fog quality: Best

Best Ambient occlusion quality: Best

Best Anisotropy filter quality: Best

Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is much more powerful than the 3080. This GPU, in many ways, is the RTX 3090 with half the VRAM and slightly less computing power. This allows gamers to crank up the settings even further for demanding video games.

However, that isn't the case in Lies of P, which can already be played at the highest settings on the base 3080.

The best settings for this game are as follows:

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are built to tackle the most demanding video games in the market. They pack some of the beefiest rendering hardware under the hood. Thus, it's no surprise that the cards deliver sky-high framerates in Lies of P.