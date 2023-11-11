Best Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and its slightly more powerful revision, the 3080 Ti, are some of the best graphics cards for playing the latest titles like Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
The latest chapter in the Yakuza series is optimized well on PC and, thanks to its visual style, isn't very demanding. Therefore, it plays well even with some modest hardware. Those with the 80-class cards will have minor issues in the action-adventure fighting game.
However, we recommend a few tweaks to the settings for the best experience at 4K resolutions. The game can play at well over 60 FPS, which helps deliver a superb, smooth experience. We will list the best settings combination for the last-gen 3080 and 3080 Ti in this article.
Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 is already falling short of the requirements of the latest and most demanding video games. Its limited VRAM buffer has locked several titles to 1440p. However, this isn't the case with Like a Dragon Gaiden. Players can easily run the game at 4K resolutions on the 3080 with the medium settings applied.
The detailed settings recommendation for the RTX 3080 is as follows:
Settings
- Display: Display 1
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display
- Vsync: Off
- Graphical quality: High
- Field of view: +39
- FPS: Unlimited
Advanced settings
- Texture filtering: 8x
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Geometry quality: Medium
- Realtime reflections: On
- Motion blur: On
- SSAO: On
- Render scale: 100%
- Anti-aliasing: Default
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 1.0: Off
- AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 2: Off
- AMD FSR 2 sharpness: 0.5
- Intel XeSS: Off
Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Gamers with this GPU can crank up the settings in Like a Dragon Gaiden even further without losing a ton of performance. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings in the title for an optimum experience.
The following graphics options work best at 4K resolutions:
Settings
- Display: Display 1
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display
- Vsync: Off
- Graphical quality: High
- Field of view: +39
- FPS: Unlimited
Advanced settings
- Texture filtering: 8x
- Shadow quality: High
- Geometry quality: High
- Realtime reflections: On
- Motion blur: On
- SSAO: On
- Render scale: 100%
- Anti-aliasing: Default
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 1.0: Off
- AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 2: Off
- AMD FSR 2 sharpness: 0.5
- Intel XeSS: Off
The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can deliver superb experiences in the new Yakuza game, even with the highest settings applied.
Even with these compromises, the fighting game looks visually impressive. Moreover, gamers can expect high framerates, well above 60, in the title.