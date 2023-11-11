Best Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and its slightly more powerful revision, the 3080 Ti, are some of the best graphics cards for playing the latest titles like Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

The latest chapter in the Yakuza series is optimized well on PC and, thanks to its visual style, isn't very demanding. Therefore, it plays well even with some modest hardware. Those with the 80-class cards will have minor issues in the action-adventure fighting game.

However, we recommend a few tweaks to the settings for the best experience at 4K resolutions. The game can play at well over 60 FPS, which helps deliver a superb, smooth experience. We will list the best settings combination for the last-gen 3080 and 3080 Ti in this article.

Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 is already falling short of the requirements of the latest and most demanding video games. Its limited VRAM buffer has locked several titles to 1440p. However, this isn't the case with Like a Dragon Gaiden. Players can easily run the game at 4K resolutions on the 3080 with the medium settings applied.

The detailed settings recommendation for the RTX 3080 is as follows:

Settings

Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display

Maximum supported by display Vsync: Off

Off Graphical quality: High

High Field of view: +39

+39 FPS: Unlimited

Advanced settings

Texture filtering: 8x

8x Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Geometry quality: Medium

Medium Realtime reflections: On

On Motion blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Render scale: 100%

100% Anti-aliasing: Default

Default Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 2: Off

Off AMD FSR 2 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Intel XeSS: Off

Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Gamers with this GPU can crank up the settings in Like a Dragon Gaiden even further without losing a ton of performance. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings in the title for an optimum experience.

The following graphics options work best at 4K resolutions:

Settings

Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display

Maximum supported by display Vsync: Off

Off Graphical quality: High

High Field of view: +39

+39 FPS: Unlimited

Advanced settings

Texture filtering: 8x

8x Shadow quality: High

High Geometry quality: High

High Realtime reflections: On

On Motion blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Render scale: 100%

100% Anti-aliasing: Default

Default Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 2: Off

Off AMD FSR 2 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Intel XeSS: Off

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can deliver superb experiences in the new Yakuza game, even with the highest settings applied.

Even with these compromises, the fighting game looks visually impressive. Moreover, gamers can expect high framerates, well above 60, in the title.