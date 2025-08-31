Best Lost Soul Aside settings for Steam Deck

Lost Soul Aside is a new action-adventure RPG released on August 29, 2025. The game has a visually immersive storyline, featuring rich animations, detailed characters, and ray tracing. It is moderately demanding on PC, requiring at least an NVIDIA RTX 2060 or an AMD RX 5700 XT GPU.

That said, Lost Soul Aside is well optimized for the Steam Deck platform and shows superb performance even with higher settings. For a more stable playthrough, however, it is recommended that you tweak the settings a bit. This guide will look into the best settings for Lost Soul Aside on the Steam Deck.

Best Steam Deck settings for Lost Soul Aside

The new action RPG looks great on the Steam Deck (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Lost Soul Aside looks and runs well on the Steam Deck, showing close to 60 FPS at 800p resolution. We've opted for a mix of Low and Medium settings to get a good balance of performance and visual quality. Moreover, AMD FSR upscaling has also been enabled and set to Balanced mode. This provides a decent boost in performance and visual quality.

The game looks less pixelated without upscaling but faces huge performance drops during demanding scenes. It even hits upwards of 60 FPS with the low preset, but also sees drops as low as 30 FPS. Thus, for a more stable experience, we must resort to using FSR, even though it causes some amount of pixelation.

Here are the best settings for the Steam Deck:

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom View Distance: Low

Low Anti-aliasing Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Low

Low Post-processing Quality: Low

Low Super Resolution Sampling: FSR

FSR Super Sampling Quality: Balanced

Balanced Frame Generation: Off (greyed out)

Off (greyed out) Low Latency Mode: Off (greyed out)

Off (greyed out) Ray Tracing: Off

Display

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless

Borderless Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR Brightness: 500 (greyed out)

500 (greyed out) Colorblind Mode: None

None Colorblind Intensity: 5

5 Map Rotation: Off

Off Burst Pursuit Visual Prompt: On

On Frame Rate Limit: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

This concludes the best Lost Soul Aside settings for the Steam Deck. With these settings, you can expect high performance on your handheld console.

