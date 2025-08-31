Best Lost Soul Aside settings for Steam Deck

By Adith Pramod
Published Aug 31, 2025 10:58 GMT
Best Steam Deck settings for Lost Soul Aside (Image via Steam, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Steam Deck settings for Lost Soul Aside (Image via Steam, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Lost Soul Aside is a new action-adventure RPG released on August 29, 2025. The game has a visually immersive storyline, featuring rich animations, detailed characters, and ray tracing. It is moderately demanding on PC, requiring at least an NVIDIA RTX 2060 or an AMD RX 5700 XT GPU.

Ad

That said, Lost Soul Aside is well optimized for the Steam Deck platform and shows superb performance even with higher settings. For a more stable playthrough, however, it is recommended that you tweak the settings a bit. This guide will look into the best settings for Lost Soul Aside on the Steam Deck.

Best Steam Deck settings for Lost Soul Aside

The new action RPG looks great on the Steam Deck (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The new action RPG looks great on the Steam Deck (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Lost Soul Aside looks and runs well on the Steam Deck, showing close to 60 FPS at 800p resolution. We've opted for a mix of Low and Medium settings to get a good balance of performance and visual quality. Moreover, AMD FSR upscaling has also been enabled and set to Balanced mode. This provides a decent boost in performance and visual quality.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The game looks less pixelated without upscaling but faces huge performance drops during demanding scenes. It even hits upwards of 60 FPS with the low preset, but also sees drops as low as 30 FPS. Thus, for a more stable experience, we must resort to using FSR, even though it causes some amount of pixelation.

Here are the best settings for the Steam Deck:

Graphics

  • Graphics Preset: Custom
  • View Distance: Low
  • Anti-aliasing Quality: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Texture Quality: Medium
  • Effects Quality: Low
  • Post-processing Quality: Low
  • Super Resolution Sampling: FSR
  • Super Sampling Quality: Balanced
  • Frame Generation: Off (greyed out)
  • Low Latency Mode: Off (greyed out)
  • Ray Tracing: Off
Ad

Display

  • Monitor: Default
  • Display Mode: Borderless
  • Resolution: 1280 x 800
  • Brightness: 50
  • HDR: Off
  • HDR Brightness: 500 (greyed out)
  • Colorblind Mode: None
  • Colorblind Intensity: 5
  • Map Rotation: Off
  • Burst Pursuit Visual Prompt: On
  • Frame Rate Limit: Off
  • V-Sync: Off

This concludes the best Lost Soul Aside settings for the Steam Deck. With these settings, you can expect high performance on your handheld console.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications