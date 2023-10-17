Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics options for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Super was launched as an upgrade to the budget 1080p gaming graphics card in the Turing lineup. The GPU is no longer the best option for playing the latest and most demanding titles like Modern Warfare 3. It has already been replaced by the much more capable RTX 3060 and 4060 GPUs. Moreover, it has its fair share of issues, like limited VRAM, the aging Turing architecture, and more.
However, if you are willing to crank down the settings in Modern Warfare 3, the GTX 1660 Super can still play the shooter at high framerates without major hiccups. The latest Call of Duty shooter bundles a ton of graphics settings that gamers need to go through. This article lists the ideal combination for the GPU.
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super
The Nvidia GTX 1660 Super doesn't pack enough graphics horsepower to play Modern Warfare 3 at the highest settings at 1080p. We recommend a mix of medium and low settings in this title for high framerates. You don't need to rely on any form of upscaling with this combination applied.
The detailed settings list for the GTX 1660 Super in the new Call of Duty title is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Low
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Low
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: Medium
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred physics quality: Low
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The GTX 1660 Super isn't the fastest GPU out there. However, Modern Warfare 3 is optimized pretty well on PC. This allows gamers to get a decent experience in the latest shooter with the above tweaks to the settings. The game doesn't look the best, but it is still an enjoyable experience for the most part.