Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics options for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Super was launched as an upgrade to the budget 1080p gaming graphics card in the Turing lineup. The GPU is no longer the best option for playing the latest and most demanding titles like Modern Warfare 3. It has already been replaced by the much more capable RTX 3060 and 4060 GPUs. Moreover, it has its fair share of issues, like limited VRAM, the aging Turing architecture, and more.

However, if you are willing to crank down the settings in Modern Warfare 3, the GTX 1660 Super can still play the shooter at high framerates without major hiccups. The latest Call of Duty shooter bundles a ton of graphics settings that gamers need to go through. This article lists the ideal combination for the GPU.

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Super doesn't pack enough graphics horsepower to play Modern Warfare 3 at the highest settings at 1080p. We recommend a mix of medium and low settings in this title for high framerates. You don't need to rely on any form of upscaling with this combination applied.

The detailed settings list for the GTX 1660 Super in the new Call of Duty title is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660

Nvidia GTX 1660 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Low

Low Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred physics quality: Low

Low Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The GTX 1660 Super isn't the fastest GPU out there. However, Modern Warfare 3 is optimized pretty well on PC. This allows gamers to get a decent experience in the latest shooter with the above tweaks to the settings. The game doesn't look the best, but it is still an enjoyable experience for the most part.