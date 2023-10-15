Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 

Games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 require a lot from a gaming GPU, and the tried-and-true AMD Radeon RX 6600 is a prominent option. This card packs a punch with its raw computing power and support for upscaling technology. If you're looking for some serious gaming power, this option is worth considering.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 supports ray tracing and temporal upscaling, so you won't be missing out on any of the latest gaming features.

Modern Warfare 3 can be a bit of a hassle to fine-tune due to its myriad of graphical options. However, we've got you covered with our guide to optimal AMD Radeon RX 6600 settings for optimal performance and decent visuals.

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600

Launched as a direct competitor to the Nvidia RTX 3060, the Radeon RX 6600 is a mid-range gaming card designed for effective performance. The card's value is undoubtedly superior to its Nvidia counterpart, irrespective of the slight difference in speed.

Gamers shouldn't encounter any difficulty with the resolution because the RX 6600 was constructed specifically for 1080p gaming.

Here are some settings that we suggest for the RX 6600 when playing Modern Warfare 3:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Your main monitor

Your main monitor Display adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6600

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Screen refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Display resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution

Main monitor's maximum resolution Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Render resolution: 80

80 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength : 100

: 100 VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: High

High Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Very Low

Very Low Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: Low

Low On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Normal

Normal Screen space shadows: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Screen space reflections: Off

Off Static reflection quality: Low

Environment

Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain memory: Medium

Medium Volumetric quality: Low

Low Deferred physics quality: Off

Off Weather grid volumes: Low

Low Water quality: Default

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Your preference

Your preference Vehicle field of view: Your preference

Your preference World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0

0 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) Spectator camera: Your preference

Your preference Inverted flashbang: Off

With the above settings applied, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is a great graphics card for those looking to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PC. Although it is not the fastest GPU out there, the game is optimized well enough to run smoothly.