Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 

Games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 require a lot from a gaming GPU, and the tried-and-true AMD Radeon RX 6600 is a prominent option. This card packs a punch with its raw computing power and support for upscaling technology. If you're looking for some serious gaming power, this option is worth considering.
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 supports ray tracing and temporal upscaling, so you won't be missing out on any of the latest gaming features.
Modern Warfare 3 can be a bit of a hassle to fine-tune due to its myriad of graphical options. However, we've got you covered with our guide to optimal AMD Radeon RX 6600 settings for optimal performance and decent visuals.
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600
Launched as a direct competitor to the Nvidia RTX 3060, the Radeon RX 6600 is a mid-range gaming card designed for effective performance. The card's value is undoubtedly superior to its Nvidia counterpart, irrespective of the slight difference in speed.
Gamers shouldn't encounter any difficulty with the resolution because the RX 6600 was constructed specifically for 1080p gaming.
Here are some settings that we suggest for the RX 6600 when playing Modern Warfare 3:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Your main monitor
- Display adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6600
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum
- Display resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- Render resolution: 80
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- FidelityFX CAS Strength: 100
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: High
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Very Low
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: Low
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Normal
- Screen space shadows: Low
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Screen space reflections: Off
- Static reflection quality: Low
Environment
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain memory: Medium
- Volumetric quality: Low
- Deferred physics quality: Off
- Weather grid volumes: Low
- Water quality: Default
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Your preference
- Vehicle field of view: Your preference
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- Spectator camera: Your preference
- Inverted flashbang: Off
With the above settings applied, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is a great graphics card for those looking to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PC. Although it is not the fastest GPU out there, the game is optimized well enough to run smoothly.