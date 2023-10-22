Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is a mid-range 1080p gaming graphics card that is built to play the latest games like Modern Warfare 3 with a few compromises. It is way more powerful than its last-gen sibling, the GTX 1650. With 8 GB of RAM, ray tracing hardware, and support for DLSS, the GPU is a great option for playing the latest video games.
However, you need to tweak the settings in the latest Call of Duty shooter for a decent experience. Although the game is optimized pretty well on PC, it can't run at the highest settings, even at 1080p.
Like every year, Modern Warfare 3 bundles dozens of graphics settings, which makes fine-tuning it overwhelming and difficult, especially if you just want to enjoy the game after a long day at work.
We will list the best settings combination for the 3050 GPU in this article. Do note that we are targeting high framerates at 1080p resolutions for a competitive experience.
Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050
The RTX 3050 can handle Modern Warfare 3 with a mix of normal, medium, and high settings applied. We have chosen a set of presets that don't make the game look visually subpar while ensuring high framerates.
The game is optimized quite well on PC, which ensures gamers on modest hardware can also get a decent experience without major compromises.
The detailed settings combination for the 3050 in Modern Warfare 3 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3050
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: DLSS quality
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: Medium
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred physics quality: Medium
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The RTX 3050 isn't the most powerful graphics card on the market. However, with the above settings tweaks applied, players with can have a decent experience in Modern Warfare 3 at 1080p resolution.
The shooter plays at high framerates with this combination, helping you get a competitive edge in gameplay.