Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is a mid-range 1080p gaming graphics card that is built to play the latest games like Modern Warfare 3 with a few compromises. It is way more powerful than its last-gen sibling, the GTX 1650. With 8 GB of RAM, ray tracing hardware, and support for DLSS, the GPU is a great option for playing the latest video games.

However, you need to tweak the settings in the latest Call of Duty shooter for a decent experience. Although the game is optimized pretty well on PC, it can't run at the highest settings, even at 1080p.

Like every year, Modern Warfare 3 bundles dozens of graphics settings, which makes fine-tuning it overwhelming and difficult, especially if you just want to enjoy the game after a long day at work.

We will list the best settings combination for the 3050 GPU in this article. Do note that we are targeting high framerates at 1080p resolutions for a competitive experience.

Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The RTX 3050 can handle Modern Warfare 3 with a mix of normal, medium, and high settings applied. We have chosen a set of presets that don't make the game look visually subpar while ensuring high framerates.

The game is optimized quite well on PC, which ensures gamers on modest hardware can also get a decent experience without major compromises.

The detailed settings combination for the 3050 in Modern Warfare 3 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3050

Nvidia RTX 3050 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: DLSS quality

DLSS quality Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred physics quality: Medium

Medium Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The RTX 3050 isn't the most powerful graphics card on the market. However, with the above settings tweaks applied, players with can have a decent experience in Modern Warfare 3 at 1080p resolution.

The shooter plays at high framerates with this combination, helping you get a competitive edge in gameplay.