Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070

The Nvidia RTX 2070 was launched as a 1440p gaming graphics card in the Turing GPU. It has already been replaced by much more capable GPUs like the RTX 3070 and 4070, and it is no longer the best option for playing the latest titles like Modern Warfare 3. However, with sufficient tweaks, the graphics card can play the new Call of Duty at comfortable framerates.
Modern Warfare 3 bundles dozens of graphics customization options that can be altered for the best experience. Manually tweaking these settings can be overwhelming. Hence, we will list the best combination for 2070 in this article.
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070
The Nvidia RTX 2070 was initially launched as a 1440p gaming graphics card. However, these days, we recommend sticking to 1080p resolutions on this graphics card.
A mix of medium and high settings works best for this GPU in Modern Warfare 3. The game runs at high framerates with respectable visual quality with these settings. You don't need to rely on upscaling tech like DLSS with these settings applied, either.
Our recommendation for the best settings on the RTX 2070 in Modern Warfare 3 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 2070
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The RTX 2070 isn't the fastest graphics card on the planet. However, the latest Call of Duty is optimized pretty well on PC and runs quite well on this GPU with the above settings combination applied. Thus, players with this card can still have a great experience gunning down enemies in the latest entry in the Modern Warfare reboot series.