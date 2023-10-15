Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070

The Nvidia RTX 2070 was launched as a 1440p gaming graphics card in the Turing GPU. It has already been replaced by much more capable GPUs like the RTX 3070 and 4070, and it is no longer the best option for playing the latest titles like Modern Warfare 3. However, with sufficient tweaks, the graphics card can play the new Call of Duty at comfortable framerates.

Modern Warfare 3 bundles dozens of graphics customization options that can be altered for the best experience. Manually tweaking these settings can be overwhelming. Hence, we will list the best combination for 2070 in this article.

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070

The Nvidia RTX 2070 was initially launched as a 1440p gaming graphics card. However, these days, we recommend sticking to 1080p resolutions on this graphics card.

A mix of medium and high settings works best for this GPU in Modern Warfare 3. The game runs at high framerates with respectable visual quality with these settings. You don't need to rely on upscaling tech like DLSS with these settings applied, either.

Our recommendation for the best settings on the RTX 2070 in Modern Warfare 3 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Display monitor: Primary monitor

Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 2070

Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

Aspect ratio: Automatic

V-sync: Off

Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Brightness: As per your preference

Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Render resolution: 100

Dynamic resolution: Off

Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Depth of field: Off

Detail quality level: High

Particle resolution: Medium

Bullet impacts: On

Persistent effects: Off

Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Screen space shadows: Medium

Ambient occlusion: On

Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Terrain memory: Max

Volumetric quality: High

Deferred physics quality: High

Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

ADS field of view: Affected

Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Weapon motion blur: Off

Film grain: 0.00

1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The RTX 2070 isn't the fastest graphics card on the planet. However, the latest Call of Duty is optimized pretty well on PC and runs quite well on this GPU with the above settings combination applied. Thus, players with this card can still have a great experience gunning down enemies in the latest entry in the Modern Warfare reboot series.