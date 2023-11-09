Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090

Nvidia's RTX 3090 continues to be a fantastic graphics card for playing the latest and most demanding video games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This shooter runs at high framerates on that GPU at high resolutions with minor tweaks. The 3090 can also be used to play the title competitively since it has plenty of horsepower.
Modern Warfare 3 is one of the few AAA games that is optimized very well on PC. It also doesn't support ray tracing and other similar rendering technologies that significantly tank performance. Therefore, with the ideal settings applied, gamers can enjoy this MW3 at well over 60 FPS on Nvidia's RTX 3090 at UHD resolutions. However, you need to make a few tweaks to this title's settings to yield the best high-refresh-rate experience at 4K.
Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings to use on Nvidia RTX 3090
The RTX 3090 is powerful enough to run Modern Warfare 3 at the 4K resolution. We recommend sticking to a mix of high and ultra settings for the best experience at this resolution. You can also turn on DLSS and set it to Quality to maintain high FPS without risking major frame drops that could make the difference between winning and losing a game.
Our recommendation for the 3090 in this new Call of Duty title is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3090
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: DLSS
- DLSS preset: Quality
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Ultra
- Texture filter anisotropic: High
- Depth of field: On
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: High
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: Ultra
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Nvidia's RTX 3090 will remain relevant for years to come, thanks to the beefy hardware it packs. Gamers with this card can expect superb performance in Modern Warfare 3 without any hiccups using the settings provided above.