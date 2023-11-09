Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090

Nvidia's RTX 3090 continues to be a fantastic graphics card for playing the latest and most demanding video games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This shooter runs at high framerates on that GPU at high resolutions with minor tweaks. The 3090 can also be used to play the title competitively since it has plenty of horsepower.

Modern Warfare 3 is one of the few AAA games that is optimized very well on PC. It also doesn't support ray tracing and other similar rendering technologies that significantly tank performance. Therefore, with the ideal settings applied, gamers can enjoy this MW3 at well over 60 FPS on Nvidia's RTX 3090 at UHD resolutions. However, you need to make a few tweaks to this title's settings to yield the best high-refresh-rate experience at 4K.

Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings to use on Nvidia RTX 3090

The RTX 3090 is powerful enough to run Modern Warfare 3 at the 4K resolution. We recommend sticking to a mix of high and ultra settings for the best experience at this resolution. You can also turn on DLSS and set it to Quality to maintain high FPS without risking major frame drops that could make the difference between winning and losing a game.

Our recommendation for the 3090 in this new Call of Duty title is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3090

Nvidia RTX 3090 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: DLSS

DLSS DLSS preset: Quality

Quality Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Ultra

Ultra Texture filter anisotropic: High

High Depth of field: On

On Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: High

High Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: Ultra

Ultra On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Nvidia's RTX 3090 will remain relevant for years to come, thanks to the beefy hardware it packs. Gamers with this card can expect superb performance in Modern Warfare 3 without any hiccups using the settings provided above.